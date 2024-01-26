Austin Butler Admits to Using Dialect Coach to Remove Elvis Presley Accent

Watch : Austin Butler Admits What He Did To Remove His Elvis Accent

Austin Butler got caught in an Elvis Presley trap.

The Elvis actor revealed that he needed some professional help to get rid of the music legend's accent before shooting his new TV show, Masters of the Air, premiering on Apple TV+ Jan. 26.

"I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis," Butler admitted in a Jan. 24 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "It was a whole thing."

In fact, the Golden Globe winner had to put in more work than simply dropping the accent, considering he practiced method acting for three years to prepare for his titular role in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic.

"I was just trying to remember who I was," Butler continued. "I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years."

Butler credited his Elvis costar Tom Hanks with convincing him to dive head-first into playing Major Gale Cleven in Masters of the Air, a World War II drama series that also stars Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan.