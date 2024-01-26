These Are the Best Hair Perfumes That’ll Make You Smell Like a Snack and Last All Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes, refreshing your hair with a spritz of dry shampoo just isn't enough. We're all human, and that means unwanted odor affects us all. So, if you're someone whose hair starts to smell not the best halfway through the day, there's nothing to be shy about. It happens to the best of us, but that still means we're all probably trying to find the miracle product that helps refresh our hair and not let it have that "I've been walking in the sun for hours" kind of smell (IYKYK). Maybe you've even tried masking the unwanted odor by drenching your hair in perfume, but the fact is that many perfumes contain alcohol, leading your scalp and hair to dry out. Thankfully, hair perfumes have started to become a thing. These perfumes don't just make you smell amazing, they also help hydrate and strengthen your hair. Which in our opinion, is literally genius.

So, if you're ready to give these bad boys a try, we've got you covered. We did the dirty (hair) work for you and found which hair fragrances are actually worth trying, with a few being highly reviewed, or tried by our very own team. Keep scrolling for our top hair perfume picks that'll help you say goodbye to dry, smelly hair. You can thank us later.