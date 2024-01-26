These Are the Best Hair Perfumes That’ll Make You Smell Like a Snack and Last All Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes, refreshing your hair with a spritz of dry shampoo just isn't enough. We're all human, and that means unwanted odor affects us all. So, if you're someone whose hair starts to smell not the best halfway through the day, there's nothing to be shy about. It happens to the best of us, but that still means we're all probably trying to find the miracle product that helps refresh our hair and not let it have that "I've been walking in the sun for hours" kind of smell (IYKYK). Maybe you've even tried masking the unwanted odor by drenching your hair in perfume, but the fact is that many perfumes contain alcohol, leading your scalp and hair to dry out. Thankfully, hair perfumes have started to become a thing. These perfumes don't just make you smell amazing, they also help hydrate and strengthen your hair. Which in our opinion, is literally genius.
So, if you're ready to give these bad boys a try, we've got you covered. We did the dirty (hair) work for you and found which hair fragrances are actually worth trying, with a few being highly reviewed, or tried by our very own team. Keep scrolling for our top hair perfume picks that'll help you say goodbye to dry, smelly hair. You can thank us later.
SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
While Sol De Janeiro might be on your radar for their top-selling bum bum cream, their entire lineup, including this hair and body mist, boasts irresistibly delightful scents. Infused with the essence of Rio de Janeiro's beaches, it carries sumptuous notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla. Plus, it's not just for your body and hair—the brand insists it's versatile enough for your clothes (sounds like a win-win to us).
Moroccanoil Hair and Body Fragrance Mist
If you're looking for a fragrance mist that'll have people stopping you on the street (yes, it's THAT good), we recommend immediately adding the Moroccanoil hair and body mist straight to your cart. Its fusion of spicy amber and sweet floral notes might even seem familiar to you if you're a fan of the brand, because it matches the same scent as the rest of the treatments and styling products in their line.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume
Forget about those hair perfumes that leave your hair feeling icky and dry, Gisou's got you covered. Packed with honey and argan oil, their hair perfume doesn't just make your hair shiny but also leaves it smelling like you've dipped it into honey (talk about smelling like a snack!).
Oribe Cote d'Azur Hair Refresher
Feel like you're on vacation with Oribe's hair refresher perfume spray, featuring notes of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower that transport you to the sun-soaked beaches of the Cote d'Azur. Beyond its tres chic and tropical scent, this formula not only leaves your hair shimmering but also works wonders by taming static and flyaways.
Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume
Why settle for just Byredo's Mohave Ghost eau de parfum when you can elevate your scent game with the Mohave Ghost hair perfume, all for under $100? Drawing inspiration from the resilient plants of the arid Mohave Desert, the floral notes emerge from the woody and musky base, ensuring a fragrant experience that doesn't break the bank.
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Hair Mist
Known to be one of our editor's favorite hair perfumes, Jo Malone's English pear and freesia mist features a touch of woody patchouli that adds a subtle depth, making it a fragrance journey that's anything but ordinary. Trust us, you'll smell divine.
Chanel Chance Hair Mist
Indulge in the allure of Chanel—because, why not? We all deserve it. This hair mist not only adds a touch of sophistication to your nightstand but also smells incredible. Chanel's timeless warm, spicy patchouli, complemented by hints of pink pepper and jasmine, strikes the perfect balance between classic and refreshingly modern.
PHLUR Mango Mood Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
With Phlur's renowned collection of fine fragrances setting the bar high, expectations for the brand's hair perfumes are naturally also very high. Fortunately, this two-in-one mist doesn't disappoint, offering a sensory treat with its delightful fruity floral notes that you'll want to indulge your hair and body in.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
The Rare Beauty Find Comfort body & hair fragrance mist is the perfect solution if you're looking for a hair perfume that doesn't weigh your locks down. Thanks to its mist applicator, over-applying is practically impossible, and its light feel and scent allow easy layering with other fragrances for a personalized touch. With invigorating notes of lemon zest and jasmine, it leaves behind a refreshing trail that might just tempt you to spritz it all over your body too.
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hibiscus Hydrating Hair Oil Mist
For those aspiring to shampoo-commercial-worthy locks, the hair perfume/oil hybrid from TikTok-favorite beauty brand Fable & Mane is a must-try. Packed with shine-enhancing red hibiscus flower, antioxidant-rich amla oil, and hydrating squalane, this bottle doubles as a smoothing, shine-boosting serum that you can effortlessly spritz on—oh, and it smells absolutely fabulous too.
Diptyque Eau Rose Hair Mist
True to the French perfume house's reputation, the Diptyque Eau Rose hair mist is anything but ordinary. Delicately infused with notes of damascena and centifolia, it effortlessly transports you to the enchanting shores of the Mediterranean.
Pacifica Beauty Island Vanilla Hair Perfume & Body Spray
Indulging in options isn't always a downside, especially with Pacifica's perfumed hair & body mists. Offering a lineup of over 20 distinctive (vegan and cruelty-free) scents, you have the freedom to choose your favorite alcohol-free mist without worrying about breaking the bank.
