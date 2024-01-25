Exclusive

Madison LeCroy’s Fashion Collab Includes Styles Inspired by Her Southern Charm Co-Stars

Sassy meets classy with Madison LeCroy's charming fashion collection.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 25, 2024 3:49 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoShoppingSouthern CharmE! Insider ShopShop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionNBCUCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
Shop Madison LeCroy VICI x Madison Venita Tweed Mini DressCourtesy of VICI

We interviewed Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for VICI. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one word that describes Madison LeCroy, it's "confident." She has become a Southern Charm fan favorite because she's sure of herself and her opinions. If you want to tap into some Madison-inspired confidence, the Bravo star just dropped a chic clothing collection with VICI.

The VICI x Madison collaboration is "confident, flirty, and sassy," she says. Madison even took some inspiration from her Southern Charm co-stars, naming styles after Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, and Patricia Altschul. She also paid homage to her son Hudson with a three-piece set and named a pair of jeans in honor of her husband Brett Randle.

She teamed up with VICI because the brand is "just fun," adding, "The styles are always trending and the clothes look delicious. I'm like a kid in a candy store— I want everything."

In an exclusive E! interview, Madison talks style icons and shares her fashion picks for Valentine's Day, Watch What Happens Live, Southern Charm reunions, and more. 

Courtesy of VICI

E!: Who is your style icon? 
ML: Right now, it's Margot Robbie. I just loved the Barbie red carpet looks. I think she nailed it.

E!: If you could dress another Bravolebrity in your collection, who would it be?
ML: Paige DeSorbo would be so fun to dress. I feel like she can pull off anything.

E!: Which look would you be most likely to wear for a reunion taping?
ML: With reunions, you have to serve up a little bit of drama. So I would go with the Darlin' Satin Rosette Midi Dress.

VICI x Madison Darlin' Satin Rosette Midi Dress

"You get the big pink moment, and then the floral neckline is just so much fun," Madison shares.

$88
VICI

E!: Which outfit from your collection would you wear for a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance?
ML: The Charleston Plaid Tweed Mini Dress.

VICI x Madison Charleston Plaid Tweed Mini Dress

"I think Andy Cohen would approve," Madison says.

$68
VICI

E!: Which look is best for a Southern Charm confessional interview?
ML: The Girl Boss Denim Mini Dress. It's fun, and the jean fabrication would make you want to reach out and touch your screen.

VICI x Madison Girl Boss Denim Mini Dress

This dress is sweet, yet fitted. Plus it has pockets— thankfully! You also need to see the back cutout. It's a head turner. 

$68
VICI

Madison LeCroy's Girls Night Out Look

VICI x Madison Elevated Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

"I love the Elevated Ribbed Knit Midi Dress. It's a great LBD with a little something extra. And the white piping takes it to the next level. Throw it on and you look perfectly polished," Madison explains.

$72
VICI

Madison LeCroy's Valentine's Day Outfit

VICI x Madison Tara Bow Mini Dress

"The Tara Bow Mini Dress is so on trend and adorable! If I'm wearing this for you, I'm your present. Gift-wrapped in a bow," Madison shares.

$65
VICI
read
Revamp Your Beauty Routine With These Tips From Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy's Wardrobe Essentials

VICI x Madison Erica Denim Midi Skirt

"Every closet needs a great denim skirt. The wash and fit of this one is perfect and it has a high waist, which I love! The thigh-high slit in front is sexy, but also practical," the Southern Charm star shares.

$68
VICI

VICI x Madison LeCroy Tweed Double Breasted Blazer and LeCroy Tweed Button Skort

"This set is definitely one of my go-tos. The color pink makes everything look pretty, and the silhouette of the blazer and the skort look so tailored," the Bravolebrity says.

$64
Blazer
$58
Skort

VICI x Madison Madison Tweed Vest and Madison Tweed Trousers

Madison tells E!, "I love tweed anything! The pieces in this collection give an instant ‘boss lady' vibes."

The vest and trousers combo strikes the perfect balance of polished and fun. 

$52
Vest
$68
Trousers

VICI x Madison Hudson Pinstripe Blazer, Hudson Strapless Top, and Hudson Pinstripe Pants

Madison shares, "I live for a matching set and this one is amazing! I love the monochromatic look. I promise, this will definitely have heads turning!"

The Hudson blazer, top, and pants were named in honor of Madison's son, of course.

$68
Blazer
$48
Top
$64
Pants

VICI x Madison Laura Button Down Blouse and Brett High Rise Distressed 90s Flare Denim

Make your favorite white button-down shirt jealous with this iridescent top. Pair that with these 90s-inspired jeans named in honor of Madison's husband Brett.

$54
Shirt
$68
Jeans

Madison LeCroy's Southern Charm-Inspired Styles

VICI x Madison Venita Tweed Mini Dress

Add some quiet luxury to your wardrobe with a navy blue tweed dress.

$68
VICI

VICI x Madison Olivia Strapless Denim Midi Dress

This strapless denim dress is an instant classic.

$68
VICI

VICI x Madison Patricia Strapless Denim Dress

Showcase your curves classic strapless dress in navy blue.

$78
VICI

VICI x Madison Leva Button Up Vest and Leva Pocketed Wide Leg Pants

Trendy meets classic with this vest and trousers ensemble.

$48
Vest
$58
Pants

VICI x Madison Southern Belle Lace Midi Dress

Channel your inner southern belle with a sweet and elegant lace midi dress

$88
VICI

VICI x Madison Charming Off-Shoulder Top

Nail that "cute without trying" vibe with this charming top.

$54
VICI

If you're looking for more shopping recommendations from Madison, you'll love her travel must-haves.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!