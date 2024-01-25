Madison LeCroy’s Fashion Collab Includes Styles Inspired by Her Southern Charm Co-Stars

We interviewed Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for VICI. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one word that describes Madison LeCroy, it's "confident." She has become a Southern Charm fan favorite because she's sure of herself and her opinions. If you want to tap into some Madison-inspired confidence, the Bravo star just dropped a chic clothing collection with VICI.

The VICI x Madison collaboration is "confident, flirty, and sassy," she says. Madison even took some inspiration from her Southern Charm co-stars, naming styles after Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, and Patricia Altschul. She also paid homage to her son Hudson with a three-piece set and named a pair of jeans in honor of her husband Brett Randle.

She teamed up with VICI because the brand is "just fun," adding, "The styles are always trending and the clothes look delicious. I'm like a kid in a candy store— I want everything."

In an exclusive E! interview, Madison talks style icons and shares her fashion picks for Valentine's Day, Watch What Happens Live, Southern Charm reunions, and more.