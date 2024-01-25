Madison LeCroy’s Fashion Collab Includes Styles Inspired by Her Southern Charm Co-Stars

We interviewed Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for VICI. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one word that describes Madison LeCroy, it's "confident." She has become a Southern Charm fan favorite because she's sure of herself and her opinions. If you want to tap into some Madison-inspired confidence, the Bravo star just dropped a chic clothing collection with VICI.
The VICI x Madison collaboration is "confident, flirty, and sassy," she says. Madison even took some inspiration from her Southern Charm co-stars, naming styles after Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, and Patricia Altschul. She also paid homage to her son Hudson with a three-piece set and named a pair of jeans in honor of her husband Brett Randle.
She teamed up with VICI because the brand is "just fun," adding, "The styles are always trending and the clothes look delicious. I'm like a kid in a candy store— I want everything."
In an exclusive E! interview, Madison talks style icons and shares her fashion picks for Valentine's Day, Watch What Happens Live, Southern Charm reunions, and more.
E!: Who is your style icon?
ML: Right now, it's Margot Robbie. I just loved the Barbie red carpet looks. I think she nailed it.
E!: If you could dress another Bravolebrity in your collection, who would it be?
ML: Paige DeSorbo would be so fun to dress. I feel like she can pull off anything.
E!: Which look would you be most likely to wear for a reunion taping?
ML: With reunions, you have to serve up a little bit of drama. So I would go with the Darlin' Satin Rosette Midi Dress.
VICI x Madison Darlin' Satin Rosette Midi Dress
"You get the big pink moment, and then the floral neckline is just so much fun," Madison shares.
E!: Which outfit from your collection would you wear for a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance?
ML: The Charleston Plaid Tweed Mini Dress.
VICI x Madison Charleston Plaid Tweed Mini Dress
"I think Andy Cohen would approve," Madison says.
E!: Which look is best for a Southern Charm confessional interview?
ML: The Girl Boss Denim Mini Dress. It's fun, and the jean fabrication would make you want to reach out and touch your screen.
VICI x Madison Girl Boss Denim Mini Dress
This dress is sweet, yet fitted. Plus it has pockets— thankfully! You also need to see the back cutout. It's a head turner.
Madison LeCroy's Girls Night Out Look
VICI x Madison Elevated Ribbed Knit Midi Dress
"I love the Elevated Ribbed Knit Midi Dress. It's a great LBD with a little something extra. And the white piping takes it to the next level. Throw it on and you look perfectly polished," Madison explains.
Madison LeCroy's Valentine's Day Outfit
VICI x Madison Tara Bow Mini Dress
"The Tara Bow Mini Dress is so on trend and adorable! If I'm wearing this for you, I'm your present. Gift-wrapped in a bow," Madison shares.
Madison LeCroy's Wardrobe Essentials
VICI x Madison Erica Denim Midi Skirt
"Every closet needs a great denim skirt. The wash and fit of this one is perfect and it has a high waist, which I love! The thigh-high slit in front is sexy, but also practical," the Southern Charm star shares.
VICI x Madison Hudson Pinstripe Blazer, Hudson Strapless Top, and Hudson Pinstripe Pants
Madison shares, "I live for a matching set and this one is amazing! I love the monochromatic look. I promise, this will definitely have heads turning!"
The Hudson blazer, top, and pants were named in honor of Madison's son, of course.
VICI x Madison Laura Button Down Blouse and Brett High Rise Distressed 90s Flare Denim
Make your favorite white button-down shirt jealous with this iridescent top. Pair that with these 90s-inspired jeans named in honor of Madison's husband Brett.
Madison LeCroy's Southern Charm-Inspired Styles
VICI x Madison Venita Tweed Mini Dress
Add some quiet luxury to your wardrobe with a navy blue tweed dress.
VICI x Madison Olivia Strapless Denim Midi Dress
This strapless denim dress is an instant classic.
VICI x Madison Patricia Strapless Denim Dress
Showcase your curves classic strapless dress in navy blue.
VICI x Madison Southern Belle Lace Midi Dress
Channel your inner southern belle with a sweet and elegant lace midi dress.
VICI x Madison Charming Off-Shoulder Top
Nail that "cute without trying" vibe with this charming top.
