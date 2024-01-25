Sofía Vergara Shares Her One Dating Rule After Joe Manganiello Split

Sofía Vergara knows what she wants.
And when it comes to dating, the Modern Family alum has one rule.
"To me, they can't be younger than 50, I'm 51," Sofía said on the Jan. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "OK, 49."
As for the reason for the requirement? The actress simply noted, "I'm intelligent."
And ultimately, it looks like Sofía just wants someone who's on the same page. Recently, she shared her seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello came to an end because they weren't aligned on having children.
"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she told El País about the 47-year-old actor in an interview published Jan. 15. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."
After all, Sofía noted she already has her son Manolo from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez.
"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she continued. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things."
She added, "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."
The insight into their split comes six months after Sofía and Joe filed for divorce. And the Magic Mike alum appears to be moving on as he and actress Caitlin O'Connor made their red carpet debut as a couple last month.
And after all the headlines about the divorce, Sofía seems ready for her next chapter, too.
"I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice," the Griselda star told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview that aired Jan. 14. "I thought they were going to invent more things. You know how they usually [do], and I was surprised. They kind of just said what it was, and that was it. I've been moving on."
But if you're not over their split just yet, keep reading to look back at Sofía and Joe's time together.
