Sofía Vergara Shares Her One Dating Rule After Joe Manganiello Split

Watch : Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara knows what she wants.

And when it comes to dating, the Modern Family alum has one rule.

"To me, they can't be younger than 50, I'm 51," Sofía said on the Jan. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "OK, 49."

As for the reason for the requirement? The actress simply noted, "I'm intelligent."

And ultimately, it looks like Sofía just wants someone who's on the same page. Recently, she shared her seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello came to an end because they weren't aligned on having children.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she told El País about the 47-year-old actor in an interview published Jan. 15. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

After all, Sofía noted she already has her son Manolo from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez.