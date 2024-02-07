Relive the Most OMG Moments to Hit the Runways During Fashion Week

Watch : Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: See Dua Lipa, Halsey & More

Taking style risks never looked so good.

There's no denying New York Fashion Week—which runs from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14—will usher exciting new trends and fearless looks from designers like Michael Kors, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, Laquan Smith and Thom Browne.

But before we ooh and aah over the fall/winter 2024 collections, we're breaking down the OMG moments to come out of Fashion Week over the years.

Take, for instance, Thierry Mugler's futuristic fantasy in 1995 when he created the most fashionable fembot. At the time, supermodel Nadja Auermann armored herself with a silver chrome metal bodysuit that included clear panels to showcase her glowing skin underneath.

More than two decades later, Gucci's former creative director Alessandro Michel toyed with a similar theme of a scientist inventing a new prototype. For the brand's fall/winter runway in 2018, models clutched onto head props that resembled them.

"We are the Dr. Frankenstein of our lives," Alessandro told Vogue. "I wanted to represent the lab I have in my head. It's physical work, like a surgeon's."