Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

House of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One Best Musical Theater Album: Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – "High Note"

Brothers Osborne – "Nobody's Nobody"

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – "Save Me"

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – "We Don't Fight Anymore" Best American Roots Performance: Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"

Blind Boys of Alabama – "Heaven Help Us All"

Madison Cunningham – "Inventing the Wheel"

Rhiannon Giddens – "You Louisiana Man"

WINNER: Allison Russell – "Eve Was Black" Best Americana Performance: Blind Boys of Alabama – "Friendship"

Tyler Childers – "Help Me Make It Through the Night"

WINNER: Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – "Dear Insecurity"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – "King of Oklahoma"

Allison Russell – "The Returner" Best American Roots Song: The War and Treaty – "Blank Page"

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – "California Sober"

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – "Cast Iron Skillet"

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – "Dear Insecurity"

Allison Russell – "The Returner" Best Americana Album: Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You're the One

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Allison Russell – The Returner Best Bluegrass Album: Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin' of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold Best Traditional Blues Album: Eric Bibb – Ridin'

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don't Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge

Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram – Live in London

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette – LaVette! Best Folk Album: Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy Best Regional Roots Music Album: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf Best Gospel Performance/Song: Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – "God Is Good"

Erica Campbell – "Feel Alright (Blessed)"

Zacardi Cortez – "Lord Do It For Me (Live)"

Melvin Crispell III – "God Is"

Kirk Franklin – "All Things" Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Blessing Offor – "Believe"

Cody Carnes – "Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live]"

Lauren Daigle – "Thank God I Do"

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – "Love Me Like I Am"

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – "Your Power"

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – "God Problems" Best Gospel Album: Erica Campbell – I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Blessing Offor – My Tribe

Da' T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Lecrae – Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham – I Believe Best Roots Gospel Album: The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light Best Musica Urbana Album: Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223 Best Tropical Latin Album: WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así Best Global Music Performance: Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – "Shadow Forces"

Burna Boy – "Alone"

Davido – "Feel"

Silvana Estrada – "Milagro Y Disastre"

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – "Abundance In Millets"

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – "Pashto"

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – "Todo Colores" Best Global Music Album: Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment Best Reggae Album: Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine

Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls Best Children's Music Album: Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky

123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs Best Comedy Album: Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I'm An Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What's In A Name? Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

WINNER: Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner

God Of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary

Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea"

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory Best Music Film: WINNER: Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama Best Recording Package: Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21'

Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit – Gravity Falls

Yu Wei – Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition Best Album Notes: John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker) Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical):

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist – Multitudes

WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II Best Engineered Album (Classical): Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour Producer of the Year (Classical): David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon Best Remixed Recording: WINNER: Depeche Mode – "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)"

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – "New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)"

Lane 8 – "Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)"

Mariah Carey – "Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)"

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – "Alien Love Call" Best Immersive Audio Album: WINNER: Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok

George Strait – Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition) Best Instrumental Composition: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – "Motion"

John Williams – "Helena's Theme"

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – "Amerikkan Skin"

Ludwig Göransson – "Can You Hear the Music"

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band – "Cutey And The Dragon" Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D'Rivera – "I Remember Mingus"

Just 6 – "Angels We Have Heard On High"

Ludwig Göransson – "Can You Hear the Music"

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – "Folsom Prison Blues"

Wednesday Addams – "Paint It Black" Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Cécile McLorin Salvant – "Fenestra"

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – "Com Que Voz (Live)"

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band – "April in Paris"

säje ft. Jacob Collier – "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning"

Samara Joy – "Lush Life" Best Orchestral Performance: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – "Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy"

Los Angeles Philharmonic – "Adès: Dante"

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – "Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces"

The Philadelphia Orchestra – "Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony"

San Francisco Symphony – "Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring"