Judge Judy Reveals The Secret To Her Nearly 50-Year Long Marriage

Watch : Judge Judy Reveals Her Biggest Career Mistake Was Not Saying Yes To This Movie

Judge Judy keeps order in the court, and spice in the bedroom.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the television court justice (real name Judy Sheindlin) presented some compelling evidence regarding how she keeps things fresh with her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, after spending nearly 50 years together.

"You don't spend 24 hours together because that's deadly," she told E! News' Courtney Lopez on Jan. 24. "Jerry just celebrated his 90th birthday and I still like to look at him when he walks in the room—that's a key."

And the 81-year-old—whose show Judy Justice just premiered its third season on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Jan. 22—carries the element of surprise into the courtroom.

When Courtney asked if the reality star's "epic" one-liners just come to her in the moment while filming, the judge affirmed. "Yes," she noted. "And sometimes I don't know from where."