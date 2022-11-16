Judge Judy Wants This Oscar Winner to Play Her in a Biopic

This Judge Judy Sheindlin verdict is award-worthy.
The TV arbitrator isn't interested in her life's story getting the big screen treatment. But if it did, there's one Oscar-winning actress she'd want to see take on her robe and gavel.
"Reese Witherspoon," Judy exclusively revealed to Keltie Knight on the Nov. 16 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.). And it turns out, the judge's reasoning behind her pick is deeper than just being a fan of The Morning Show star—whom she called "a fabulous lady."
"We're friends, and she gets me, and I know she does," Judy continued. "And I think she's a great actress, and I think she could—if they did, which I would not like—I think that she could carry that off."
The casting choice seems like the perfect fit, as Reese previously played a lawyer in one of her most iconic roles—Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde film series.
Whether a Judge Judy biopic is in the works is unknown, but fans can currently catch her on the second season of Amazon Freevee's Judy Justice. The series premiered in 2021, a year after her self-titled courtroom series Judge Judy ended its 25-season run.
"Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary," she announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2020, "and CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns."
She also teased her latest program on the episode, adding, "But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."
