Doja Cat Has Our Attention With Sheer Look on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

As they took the stage, SZA said to her pal, "You went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?" This prompted a breathless Doja to admit to the audience, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

But jokes aside, after the duo expressed gratitude to their loved ones, an emotional Doja reflected on how much the honor means to her. "I like to downplay," she added, "but... it's a big deal. Damn. Thank you everybody."

As we wait to learn who takes home a 2024 Grammy, keep reading to see more stunning looks from the red carpet.