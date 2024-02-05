Doja Cat Has Our Attention With Sheer Look on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Doja Cat, who is nominated for three awards at the 2024 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, continued her pattern of jaw-dropping red carpet ensembles with a more subdued, sheer peach gown.

Forget red, Doja Cat is painting the Grammys peach.

The "Say So" artist took a more subdued approach to the 2024 ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4, arriving on the red carpet in a sheer peach colored floor-length gown, that fully put her tattoos on display. The corseted look was completed with a trucker hat, which she had on backwards, and a pair of rectangle glasses. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

It's no surprise Doja went all out for music's biggest night. After all, with her eye-catching red carpet ensembles over the years—including her life-like homage to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette at the Met Gala and her sexy spiderweb-inspired VMA lookshe's made it (Swarovski) crystal clear that she's not afraid to push fashion boundaries.

However, the 28-year-old isn't just rolling up to the Grammys as a style icon—she's also nominated for three awards at the event hosted by Trevor Noah. In fact, her headline-making track "Paint the Town Red" is up for Best Pop Solo Performance. Joining her in the category are Miley Cyrus for "Flowers," Taylor Swift for "Anti-Hero," Olivia Rodrigo for "Vampire" and Billie Eilish for her Barbie hit "What Was I Made For?"

Meanwhile, her song "Attention" is up for two awards: Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. 

Over the last few years, Doja has become a Grammys staple, earning 19 nominations since making her debut in 2021. And she has had her share of memorable moments at the event. In fact, she nearly missed out on accepting the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Kiss Me More" with SZA in 2022. 

 

As they took the stage, SZA said to her pal, "You went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?" This prompted a breathless Doja to admit to the audience, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life." 

But jokes aside, after the duo expressed gratitude to their loved ones, an emotional Doja reflected on how much the honor means to her. "I like to downplay," she added, "but... it's a big deal. Damn. Thank you everybody."

As we wait to learn who takes home a 2024 Grammy, keep reading to see more stunning looks from the red carpet.

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

