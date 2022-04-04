Why SZA Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys

Watch : Dante Bowe - Grammys 2022 E! Glambot

Perhaps SZA could use a kiss to make this feel better.

At the 2022 Grammys April 3, while accepting her award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, the singer had an, er, interesting set of accessories: crutches. And though she didn't address the injury up on stage alongside her "Kiss Me More" collaborator Doja Cat, the 32-year-old did explain what exactly happened later on in the evening.

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she told reporters in the press room. "Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random."

She's certainly not unlucky, though. "I'm grateful," the first-time winner added before taking a moment to honor her late grandmother. "She passed [in 2019] before she can see me win...I wish my granny was here and I'm just I'm just grateful that she can see me from above and my parents can see me now."