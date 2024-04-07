Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Calling Dibs on a Date Night at CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes shared some sweet PDA while attending the CMT Music Awards on April 7.

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About “Redeeming” Relationship

Now this is a date night to be stoked about.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were arm in arm as they walked the red carpet the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on April 7.

The "Hole in the Bottle" singer arrived at event, where she'll serve as host, in a red lacy dress, while the Outer Banks star looked sharp in a cream jacket worn over a white top with black trousers. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Later in the evening, Kelsea will take the stage to perform, joining a roster of country stars including Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt.

Kelsea and Chase's rockin' outing comes a few months after the couple celebrated their first anniversary together. "a whole trip around the sun with my bestie," Kelsea wrote on Instagram Jan. 7. "@hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs."

The change of tune follows a season of heartbreak for Kelsea, who filed for divorce from ex Morgan Evans in 2022.

In fact, the 30-year-old credits her six-track EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat with helping her "process" the breakup. "It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music," Kelsea explained in a statement the day of her EP's release last February, "which is the purest way I could've handled it."

photos
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Romance Rewind

Still, she's not afraid to lead heartfirst, which is exactly what her boyfriend of a year loves about her.

"This year, in particular, she found that being soft and being present and being vulnerable has allowed her to grow and has allowed her to heal," the 31-year-old explained to Entertainment Weekly in December. "It's allowed her acceptance, it's allowed her a little bit of calm throughout a storm in her life, and I've learned a lot from her in watching her stay soft."

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

And he made it clear he's her No. 1 fan—on and off the stage.

"She literally is the best person on planet earth," Chase added. "Every day together is either a comedy show or a life talk that I didn't know I needed to have that ended up being something I'll never forget. I just love the girl to pieces and I'm so f---king proud of her."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Mickey Guyton

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa Etheridge

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Roberts

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lainey Wilson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Nettles

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Amber Riley

Christopher Polk / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ashley Cooke

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

GloRilla

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tanner Adell

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Trisha Yearwood

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lukas Nelson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jane Seymour

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dasha

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brittney Spencer

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brandi Cyrus

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Leah Turner

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chase Rice

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Julie Williams

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The Montana Boyz Kade Wilcox, Mark Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Campbell Puckett, Jett Puckett

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dustin Lynch

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Patrick

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Anne Wilson

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Priscilla Block

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carmen Dianne

photos
View More Photos From CMT Music Awards 2024: See all the Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
