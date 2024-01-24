Madonna’s Birthday Tribute for 18-Year-Old Daughter Mercy Is a True Celebration

Watch : Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving

Madonna is getting into the groove for a special occasion.

The "Material Girl" singer penned a sweet birthday message in honor of daughter Mercy's 18th birthday.

"You're already a young woman," Madonna wrote alongside a montage of photos Instagram Jan. 22. "Beautiful African Queen!! You Surprised all of us! You were always the quiet one. The gentle one. The Shy and Stoic one."

In the heartwarming video, Mercy, who Madonna noted is "always humble and kind," is seen showcasing her talents such as playing the piano, as well as posing in pics with her mom and siblings.

"I am really astounded by the woman you have become," Madonna continued. "Poised and radiant. Skilled and Soulful. A True artist."

In fact, the Grammy winner—who is also mother to Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 17, and twins Estere and Stella, 11—remains inspired by her artistry.

"That hand that was once frozen in your mouth as a child-now makes magic happen when you play the piano," Madonna reflected. "To hear you play Chopin every night in my show with such confidence is such a thrill."