Madonna Celebrates Twin Daughters’ Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Madonna's latest photos of twin daughters, Stella and Estere, will have you asking—where's the party?
The two girls, who the singer adopted from Malawi in 2017, celebrated their 9th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 24. And in honor of the big day, Madonna shared never-seen-before photos of the two on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!!" she captioned the cute post, followed by a couple of celebratory emojis. "2 Beautiful Souls...who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have them in my life."
The series of sweet pics include photos of the twins during their younger years in adorning matching outfits, with a few shots also featuring them wearing identical flower crowns. Additionally, two of the photos feature the twins side-by-side with Madonna, with the last one seemingly snapped at her most recent birthday party.
Stella and Estere are the youngest of the "Hung Up" vocalist's six children. As readers may recall, she is also mom to Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 21, David, 15, and Mercy, 15.
It's a pretty big birthday month for the "Material Girl" singer's family, seeing as how the pop star celebrated her 63rd birthday just last week, which was also just five days after her son Rocco's 21st birthday.
But celebrating her kids is what life is truly all about, as the singer explained to the Today show in 2019.
"[Having children has] reminded me how precious time is, and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way," she shared. "Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, 'cause they're always there to throw a wrench into the works."