Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Anderson Welcome Cute New Family Member

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Anderson welcomed an adorable puppy into their family, sharing sweet photos of the new addition on social media.

These days, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life is full of new beginnings. 

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her role in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, just welcomed an adorable new puppy into her home with husband Ryan Anderson

"So I want to introduce you guys to someone very special," Gypsy said in an Instagram video Jan. 23. "This is Pixie."

She woke the adorable furball up from a nap to show off her fluffy black-and-white coat to the camera. "She is an 8-week-old baby Malshi puppy," Gypsy continued. "She is a sweetheart and she is already spoiled rotten."

Gypsy and Ryan, who got married in 2022, decided to adopt Pixie so that they could have something to "both take care of." 

"We're not ready to have a baby yet," Gypsy explained. "So this is the next best thing." 

And the couple have already managed to make their four-legged friend feel right at home. 

"We went to PetSmart, bought everything she could possibly need—everything puppy," Gypsy recalled of their first night with their new addition. "Then by the end of the night, [she was] sprawled out on my side of the bed like she owns it... She's such a sweetheart."

The new dog mom closed out her video by assuring fans there will be plenty of Pixie content in the future, adding, "I'm sure I'm going to post many, many more puppy videos and pictures to come."

Instagram

Along with taking care of a new pup, Gypsy shared that she hopes to use her newfound freedom to be a "guiding light" for other victims of Munchausen by proxy.

"The steps I took to get out of my situation were the wrong example," she told E! News Jan. 5. "But I can't go back, I can't change it. All that I can do now is put the pieces of my life back together and make myself a better person than I was when I went to prison and try to do some good in the world."

