Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Anderson Welcome Cute New Family Member

Watch : Gypsy Rose Dishes on Husband and Future Baby Plans

These days, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life is full of new beginnings.

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her role in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, just welcomed an adorable new puppy into her home with husband Ryan Anderson.

"So I want to introduce you guys to someone very special," Gypsy said in an Instagram video Jan. 23. "This is Pixie."

She woke the adorable furball up from a nap to show off her fluffy black-and-white coat to the camera. "She is an 8-week-old baby Malshi puppy," Gypsy continued. "She is a sweetheart and she is already spoiled rotten."

Gypsy and Ryan, who got married in 2022, decided to adopt Pixie so that they could have something to "both take care of."

"We're not ready to have a baby yet," Gypsy explained. "So this is the next best thing."