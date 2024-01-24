Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Royal Welcome During Rare Red Carpet Date Night in Jamaica

Watch : See Meghan Markle's SURPRISE Cameo as an Intern?!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are feeling that one love.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise red carpet appearance at the Jan. 23 premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica. For their date night, Meghan opted long black gown that featured a billowing skirt, while Harry looked dapper in a navy suit paired with a white button-up top.

The outing marks a journey back to Jamaica for the couple. In March 2017, Meghan and Harry traveled down to Montego Bay for his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding to Lara Hughes-Young.

Their latest trip to Caribbean island nation is their first public outing of 2024. The duo were last spotted taking in a Vancouver Canucks game on Nov. 20, with Harry dropping the ceremonial puck at the start of the match.

Since stepping back from their duties as senior royals in 2020, the duke and duchess have spent their time working on causes close to their hearts—such as Harry's Invictus Games—and raising kids Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, in California.