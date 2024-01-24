Isla Fisher Shares Major Update on Potential Wedding Crashers Sequel

The Wedding Crashers sequel may be heading down the aisle. The movie theater aisle, that is.
After all, Isla Fisher—who starred alongside Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams in the 2005 comedy—feels a possible follow-up is due in the near future.
"There have been conversations where we were pretty close," the Wolf Like Me actress told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Vince and Owen have such an incredible chemistry and you just feel it from the screen. It's palpable and it's its own hilarious beast, so I want to see them on camera again doing what they do best." (To see Isla's full interview, tune into E! News on Jan. 23.)
And she's is definitely down to reprise her role of the obsessive girlfriend Gloria.
"She's such a fun character," Isla raved. "It's also so rare, as a woman, to be in a comedy where you get to make jokes and not just be the straight man."
Isla added that she keeps tabs on her former castmates, teasing that some of them are "still keen" on making a sequel.
"Fingers crossed we make another one," she quipped. "It'd be such a fun way to all get back together."
Speculations surrounding Wedding Crashers 2 have been swirling for years. Back in 2014, director David Dobkin revealed that he and Owen "did come up with a great take" for a follow-up, but there wasn't much interest since the OG movie came out "when people weren't doing lots of sequels."
In 2020, Will Ferrell—who played Chazz Reinhold in Wedding Crashers—told E! News that a sequel is "being written," with costar Rachel sharing that "it'd be nice to go back and have a romp" with Vince and Owen onscreen.
Owen, too, has confirmed to E! News that there had been talks. "Top Gun, when did they do the original? That turned out great," he said last year, referring to the success of the blockbuster's 2022 installment. "So, you never know."
For now, fans can catch Isla on the Peacock series Wolf Like Me.