Isla Fisher Shares Major Update on Potential Wedding Crashers Sequel

The Wedding Crashers sequel may be heading down the aisle. The movie theater aisle, that is.

After all, Isla Fisher—who starred alongside Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams in the 2005 comedy—feels a possible follow-up is due in the near future.

"There have been conversations where we were pretty close," the Wolf Like Me actress told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Vince and Owen have such an incredible chemistry and you just feel it from the screen. It's palpable and it's its own hilarious beast, so I want to see them on camera again doing what they do best." (To see Isla's full interview, tune into E! News on Jan. 23.)

And she's is definitely down to reprise her role of the obsessive girlfriend Gloria.

"She's such a fun character," Isla raved. "It's also so rare, as a woman, to be in a comedy where you get to make jokes and not just be the straight man."