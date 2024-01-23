Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Claps Back at Troll Asking If They're Pregnant

You can't get in Jonathan Van Ness' hair.
The Queer Eye star was quick to shut down a social media troll who replied to a clip of them wearing a fitted dress with the question, "Is he pregnant?"
"I am," Van Ness joked in a video posted to TikTok Jan. 21. "Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. The doctors aren't quite sure what's going on about my pregnancy."
The hairstylist kept the bit going, adding, "They're trying to figure it out. It's really weird."
Soon, hundreds of fans took to the comments to praise Van Ness for dealing with the rude comment by using a bit of humor.
"You are such a positive and amazing person," one TikToker wrote. "Sorry people are so ugly."
Another user commended the TV personality for their inspiring fashion choices, adding, "You gave me confidence to wear what I want. You looked so good in a bodycon dress it made me feel like I could look cute."
Finding that level of self-confidence was a long journey for Van Ness.
"Until my mid to late 20s, I thought beauty was how people responded to me," the reality star admitted to ELLE in June 2023. "I was beautiful if people responded to me in a certain way. Then it transformed into I feel beautiful when I present authentically, when I express myself for me."
Now knowing that beauty comes from within, the Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness podcast host said their goal is to help others—especially those in the LGBTQIA+ community—play with self-expression.
"The illusion of beauty is really powerful for everyone—no matter how you identify or where you're from," Van Ness explained. "I always hope that people are wielding their idea of beauty in healthy and uplifting ways. But it's not always the case."
They added, "You might see people that look courageous and fearless, and even though we're not, in fact a lot of us are really afraid, we look at that fear and we realize it's more important to be authentic to ourselves than it is to conform to what someone thinks beautiful is supposed to be."