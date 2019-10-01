When Jonathan Van Ness shares his wisdom, we will happily listen!

It's no secret that the Queer Eye star experienced some obstacles in his childhood. While growing up in a small conservative town in rural Illinois, the hairdresser wasn't your average kid.

But in a new video for The Trevor Project, Jonathan is giving fans a glimpse into his life story and how he overcame any and all struggles.

"I wanted to wear tights and I wanted to wear sweatshirts like this except for more of an extreme…or like a velvet evening gown with big gold puffy sleeves that my cousins had that they would play dress-up with," Jonathan shared in a clip obtained exclusively by E! News. "I didn't understand people's intense visceral reaction to my wanting to express myself in this way."

The Queer Eye star admits that his dad had a "negative reaction" after learning his son wanted to play with makeup. His mom, however, always tried to create a safe place.