Niecy Nash Reveals How She's Related to Oscar Nominees Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown

Niecy Nash shared her surprising family connection to Orange Is the New Black' Danielle Brooks and This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown, who are both nominated for an Oscar.

Talent runs strong in Niecy Nash-Betts' family. 

After all, the recent Emmy winner revealed that she's related to Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown

"Both of my COUSINS are OSCAR NOMINATED," Niecy wrote on Instagram Jan. 23, sharing a photo of herself and the two stars at last year's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala. "Yes! We are blood related! REAL cousins!"

The Reno 911! alum added, "I'm so proud of my fam! @thedaniellebrooks @sterlingkbrown I'm rooting for you!"

Needless to say, many of Niecy's fans and friends were floored by the family connection. As Kerry Washington put it, "So the talent runs in the family, got it."

"Yaaaaaasssss," Danielle's The Color Purple costar Taraji P. Henson wrote alongside three heart emojis, with Kandi Burruss adding in the comments section, "Talented family!"  

Niecy's post came hours after Danielle and Sterling each received their first-ever Oscar nomination. Danielle was recognized in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple, while Sterling received a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role nod for his work in American Fiction.

Emma Stone and More Stars React To 2024 Oscars Nominations

"It's one thing to dream of this occasion but to have it actually happen is mind blowing," Danielle said of her nomination in a statement to E! News. "This role demanded a lot from me mentally and physically because of the emotional complexity Sofia carries, but I would do it over and over again in a heartbeat because the importance of this character is so crucial to humanity, to who we all are, to learning to stand up for ourselves and get back up when the world pushes us down."

 

Meanwhile, Sterling described the career milestone as "crazy."

"It's nice to be part of history," Sterling said in an Instagram video, pointing out how he and costar Jeffrey Wright are the first Black actors from the same film to be simultaneously nominated in the lead and supporting actor categories. "Really cool."

