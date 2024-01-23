Niecy Nash Reveals How She's Related to Oscar Nominees Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown

Watch : Niecy Nash-Betts’ 2023 Emmys Speech Will Make You Feel All the Feels

Talent runs strong in Niecy Nash-Betts' family.

After all, the recent Emmy winner revealed that she's related to Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

"Both of my COUSINS are OSCAR NOMINATED," Niecy wrote on Instagram Jan. 23, sharing a photo of herself and the two stars at last year's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala. "Yes! We are blood related! REAL cousins!"

The Reno 911! alum added, "I'm so proud of my fam! @thedaniellebrooks @sterlingkbrown I'm rooting for you!"

Needless to say, many of Niecy's fans and friends were floored by the family connection. As Kerry Washington put it, "So the talent runs in the family, got it."

"Yaaaaaasssss," Danielle's The Color Purple costar Taraji P. Henson wrote alongside three heart emojis, with Kandi Burruss adding in the comments section, "Talented family!"

Niecy's post came hours after Danielle and Sterling each received their first-ever Oscar nomination. Danielle was recognized in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple, while Sterling received a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role nod for his work in American Fiction.