How America Ferrera’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Costars Celebrated Her Oscar Nomination

After getting a 2024 Oscar nomination, Barbie star America Ferrera shared a sweet moment with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.

America Ferrera is feeling the love from her sisters. 

After picking up her very first Oscar nomination for her role as Gloria in the 2023 hit BarbieFerrera received a special congratulations from her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars and real-life besties Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.

"They FaceTimed me as a group right away," she told Variety in an interview published Jan. 23. "It was hilarious and funny and emotional, and it's wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters."

The 38-year-old went on to praise the trio for having her back ever since meeting on the set of the 2005 film.

"These women who I've had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them," Ferrera explained. "Which we all do for each other. They're amazing, and such a gift in my life."

While Lively, Tamblyn and Bledel were certainly quick to shower Ferrera with kind words, they weren't the first to celebrate the Ugly Better star's good news with her. She recalled hearing from her publicist first, followed by her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, who was driving their kids—Sebastian, 5, and Lucia, 3—to school at the time.

"He was screaming and emotional," the Superstore alum recounted. "And I just heard my kids in the back, like so confused. ‘What are you screaming about?'"

Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ferrera's nomination was one of eight Barbie picked up during the Jan. 23 ceremony, with the blockbuster also earning nods for Best Picture, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay.

And while reacting to her recognition, Ferrera expressed her joy at helping bring some "Latiné representation" to the Mar. 10 awards ceremony.

"May the diversity of voices acknowledged by the Academy continue to grow," she said in a statement to E! News. "I'm thrilled to celebrate my phenomenal Barbie family and all their achievements."

Photo by Clint Spaulding/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ferrera also gave a special shoutout out Margot Robbie, who produced and played the movie's titular role, and Gerwig, who also directed the film.

"Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie," she added. "The cultural and industry impact they've achieved will be felt for generations and I'm so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it."

Keep reading for more celebs who joined Ferrera as first-time Oscar nominees. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

America Ferrera

This Barbie is a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture nod for his work as J. Robert Oppenheimer in frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Following her breakout role as Molly Burkhart in The Killers of the Flower Moon, the 37-year-old picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Jason Mendez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

The Emmy winner is a first-time Oscar nominee for his role as frustrated novelist Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Robbie Robertson

The founding member of The Band and longtime Martin Scorsese collaborator, who passed away in August, posthumously earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

While she’s has attended the Oscars several times as a presenter, 2024 marks her first year as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo

The Rustin star earned a Best Actor nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in the biopic

Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers star will continue her impressive 2024 award season run as a Best Supporting Actress nominee. So far this year, she’s nabbed a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scott George

Killers of a Flower Moon earned Best Original Song nomination for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)." 

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

The German performer is up for Best Actress for her work in the French legal thriller Anatomy of a Fall.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black alum is a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in The Color Purple.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sterling K. Brown

The This is Us alum will compete for Best Supporting Actor for his work in American Fiction.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Justine Triet

The Anatomy of a Fall director picked up her first Best Director nod.

