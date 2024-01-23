How America Ferrera’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Costars Celebrated Her Oscar Nomination

America Ferrera is feeling the love from her sisters.
After picking up her very first Oscar nomination for her role as Gloria in the 2023 hit Barbie, Ferrera received a special congratulations from her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars and real-life besties Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.
"They FaceTimed me as a group right away," she told Variety in an interview published Jan. 23. "It was hilarious and funny and emotional, and it's wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters."
The 38-year-old went on to praise the trio for having her back ever since meeting on the set of the 2005 film.
"These women who I've had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them," Ferrera explained. "Which we all do for each other. They're amazing, and such a gift in my life."
While Lively, Tamblyn and Bledel were certainly quick to shower Ferrera with kind words, they weren't the first to celebrate the Ugly Better star's good news with her. She recalled hearing from her publicist first, followed by her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, who was driving their kids—Sebastian, 5, and Lucia, 3—to school at the time.
"He was screaming and emotional," the Superstore alum recounted. "And I just heard my kids in the back, like so confused. ‘What are you screaming about?'"
Ferrera's nomination was one of eight Barbie picked up during the Jan. 23 ceremony, with the blockbuster also earning nods for Best Picture, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay.
And while reacting to her recognition, Ferrera expressed her joy at helping bring some "Latiné representation" to the Mar. 10 awards ceremony.
"May the diversity of voices acknowledged by the Academy continue to grow," she said in a statement to E! News. "I'm thrilled to celebrate my phenomenal Barbie family and all their achievements."
Ferrera also gave a special shoutout out Margot Robbie, who produced and played the movie's titular role, and Gerwig, who also directed the film.
"Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie," she added. "The cultural and industry impact they've achieved will be felt for generations and I'm so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it."
