How America Ferrera’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Costars Celebrated Her Oscar Nomination

Watch : "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" Best Moments: E! News Rewind

America Ferrera is feeling the love from her sisters.

After picking up her very first Oscar nomination for her role as Gloria in the 2023 hit Barbie, Ferrera received a special congratulations from her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars and real-life besties Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.

"They FaceTimed me as a group right away," she told Variety in an interview published Jan. 23. "It was hilarious and funny and emotional, and it's wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters."

The 38-year-old went on to praise the trio for having her back ever since meeting on the set of the 2005 film.

"These women who I've had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them," Ferrera explained. "Which we all do for each other. They're amazing, and such a gift in my life."