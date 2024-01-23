Kourtney Kardashian Shares Penelope Disick's Sweet Gesture to Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian shared how her 11-year-old daughter Penelope helped with her hospital bags in preparation for the arrival of baby Rocky: "The sweetest."

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 23, 2024 3:37 AMTags
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian was well-prepared before she pooshed.

The Kardashians star shared a look inside not one, but the three hospital bags she packed to welcome her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy Rocky late last year. As explained in a Jan. 22 post on her lifestyle website Poosh, Kourtney had one bag filled with items specifically for herself, another containing necessities for her newborn son and a third "for extra miscellaneous items like blankets, pillows, and cameras."

Comfort was key for the 44-year-old, who is also mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Not only did she bring cozy socks and matching SKIMS pajamas for herself and Travis, but she also packed multiple pairs of comfy underwear—including disposable ones in her favorite color—both for her hospital stay and trip home.

"The hospital provides white mesh ones but I like black," Kourtney explained. "Anything to feel your best after birth is worth it—without sacrificing comfort."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Her and Travis Barker's Baby

She added that she had "never tried" wearing high-waisted postpartum briefs before Rocky's birth, but made sure they were in her bag when other moms raved about how they're "amazing after birth to help get your organs back into place."

And Kourtney didn't just rely on her friends for advice. As she noted, her daughter Penelope picked out an outfit for Rocky and "bought it for the baby as a surprise for me."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

"The sweetest," the Lemme founder gushed, adding that she used a seam ripper to cut out all the tags from the clothes "for baby's comfort."

Other items in her arsenal included a kit to help turn her placenta into pills for postpartum consumption, stretch mark cream, belly oil, nipple balm as well as a peri bottle—a portable bidet-like device that squeezes out water to soothe the perineum.

"I looked hard for one that wasn't plastic but couldn't find one," Kourtney shared, noting that she eventually chose one with a retractable nozzle because it "looked best and seemed functional."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kourtney gave birth to Rocky on Nov. 1 at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a birth certificate previously obtained by E! News. Though she's since made an appearance at 2023 Emmys red carpet, Kourtney isn't rushing to get back to her pre-pregnancy workout routine. Instead, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is focused on "doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy."

"Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods," she wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 23. "taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in along with walks outside in the stroller. be kind to yourself."

Keep reading for more details on Kourtney's journey to welcome Rocky.

Instagram
January 2020: Kourtney Wants Another Baby

Months before she began dating Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she wanted to be pregnant again. When a follower asked if she was expecting, she responded, "No I wish." A few months later, she asked another fan on social media to "put the blessing out there."

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

The pair made their romance public soon after Valentine's Day.

Instagram
October 2021: Kourtney and Travis Are Engaged & Open to Parenthood

Soon after getting engaged in October, they expressed interest in having a baby together and were hoping to be expecting by 2022, a source told E! News.

"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together," the source shared at the time. "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more." 

Instagram
November 2021: Brainstorming Baby Names

Travis had baby on the brain after they celebrated Halloween together—with Kourt dressing as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama Whitman, from True Romance. He commented on a photo of her, "Our sons name would be Elvis."

Instagram
March 2022: They Confirm They're Exploring IVF

The Poosh founder confirmed she and Travis were truly trying to get pregnant in a March 2022 teaser for The Kardashians' first season. "Travis and I want to have a baby," she said, as cameras captured them consulting medical professionals to start the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
April 2022: Kourtney Reveals How Many More Kids She Wants

Kourtney told Access Hollywood just how many little rockers she wants with Travis, gushing, "I would love two, in a dream world."

Instagram
April 2022: Kim Kardashian Gives an Update

Kim Kardashian reflected on Kravis' hope to grow their family, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I think when you find love that you can't live without and there's still a chance—she's in her early 40s—I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
April 2022: Kourtney Gets Emotional Over IVF Process

In an April episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said IVF has been "awful" for her. "It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

She told mom Kris Jenner that online comments speculating about her pregnancy really affect her. "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" she said. "'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
May 2022: Wedding Bells Are Ringing

It's amore! Their families traveled from their home in Calabasas, Calif. to watch the couple get married in Italy.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
September 2022: They've Stopped IVF

The rocker duo shared that they were no longer going through the IVF process.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine at the time. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Instagram
September 2022: She Shares Why She Loves Their Blended Family

Kourtney explained why parenting with the Blink-182 drummer just works so well, as she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon and Alabama Barker with ex Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.

"We have known each other and I have had my own relationship with his kids for, like, ten years," she told Today. "It does make it really easy. We all just know each other and each other's intentions."

She added, "I came from a blended family... We have experience."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images
September 2022: Kourtney Claps Back on Pregnancy Comment

When one fan commented, "Wait a minute, did I miss that she's pregnant?" on Kourtney's lingerie photo, the reality star replied, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
October 2022: Kourtney Kardashian Says IVF "Took a Toll"

Kourtney got candid on the negative effects of the fertility process, saying on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, "It really took a toll on my health and mentally...The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

As for why they tried it to begin with? "I felt like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF," she confessed. "If you look online, it says if you're over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed." 

Kourtney's new philosophy is that the "timing" will work out on its own: "I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."

Instagram
March 2023: Kourtney Shares More on the After Effects

When a social media user asked if she was expecting, Kourtney responded that her appearance has changed due to "the after affects of IVF [sic]." She clapped back by saying, "I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

Instagram
May 2023: She Says None of Her Eggs Made It to Embryos

On a May episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared that the spouses were "officially done" with IVF, noting that her eggs "didn't survive the thaw" and that none of them "made it" to an embryo. "People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not."

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she said in a confessional. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
May 2023: Trying to Conceive on Their Own

They were still determined to grow their family and were trying on their own, she revealed in a May 2023 Hulu episode.

In fact, she told Khloe Kardashian that they were tracking her cycle. "I know that I'm already late for you, but I am ovulating," she shared. "If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast...we'll be back."

Fifteen minutes later, she was back and saying it was a "record."

 

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
June 2023: Pregnancy Reveal

The couple shared that they're expecting! Kourtney pulled off a romantic stunt at a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, holding up a sign saying, "Travis I'm Pregnant" like in their 1999 music video "All The Small Things."

Instagram

September 2023: Health Scare

The pregnant star shared she underwent urgent fetal surgery to save their son. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

October 2023: Name Reveal

Travis confirmed their son will be named Rocky Thirteen.

Instagram

November 2023: News Broke That Kourtney Gave Birth

Multiple outlets reported Nov. 4 that Kourtney had given birth.

