Kourtney Kardashian Shares Penelope Disick's Sweet Gesture to Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian was well-prepared before she pooshed.
The Kardashians star shared a look inside not one, but the three hospital bags she packed to welcome her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy Rocky late last year. As explained in a Jan. 22 post on her lifestyle website Poosh, Kourtney had one bag filled with items specifically for herself, another containing necessities for her newborn son and a third "for extra miscellaneous items like blankets, pillows, and cameras."
Comfort was key for the 44-year-old, who is also mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Not only did she bring cozy socks and matching SKIMS pajamas for herself and Travis, but she also packed multiple pairs of comfy underwear—including disposable ones in her favorite color—both for her hospital stay and trip home.
"The hospital provides white mesh ones but I like black," Kourtney explained. "Anything to feel your best after birth is worth it—without sacrificing comfort."
She added that she had "never tried" wearing high-waisted postpartum briefs before Rocky's birth, but made sure they were in her bag when other moms raved about how they're "amazing after birth to help get your organs back into place."
And Kourtney didn't just rely on her friends for advice. As she noted, her daughter Penelope picked out an outfit for Rocky and "bought it for the baby as a surprise for me."
"The sweetest," the Lemme founder gushed, adding that she used a seam ripper to cut out all the tags from the clothes "for baby's comfort."
Other items in her arsenal included a kit to help turn her placenta into pills for postpartum consumption, stretch mark cream, belly oil, nipple balm as well as a peri bottle—a portable bidet-like device that squeezes out water to soothe the perineum.
"I looked hard for one that wasn't plastic but couldn't find one," Kourtney shared, noting that she eventually chose one with a retractable nozzle because it "looked best and seemed functional."
Kourtney gave birth to Rocky on Nov. 1 at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a birth certificate previously obtained by E! News. Though she's since made an appearance at 2023 Emmys red carpet, Kourtney isn't rushing to get back to her pre-pregnancy workout routine. Instead, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is focused on "doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy."
"Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods," she wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 23. "taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in along with walks outside in the stroller. be kind to yourself."
