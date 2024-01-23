Kourtney Kardashian Shares Penelope Disick's Sweet Gesture to Baby Rocky

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian was well-prepared before she pooshed.

The Kardashians star shared a look inside not one, but the three hospital bags she packed to welcome her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy Rocky late last year. As explained in a Jan. 22 post on her lifestyle website Poosh, Kourtney had one bag filled with items specifically for herself, another containing necessities for her newborn son and a third "for extra miscellaneous items like blankets, pillows, and cameras."

Comfort was key for the 44-year-old, who is also mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Not only did she bring cozy socks and matching SKIMS pajamas for herself and Travis, but she also packed multiple pairs of comfy underwear—including disposable ones in her favorite color—both for her hospital stay and trip home.

"The hospital provides white mesh ones but I like black," Kourtney explained. "Anything to feel your best after birth is worth it—without sacrificing comfort."