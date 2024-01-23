Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail Dead at 58

More details surrounding David Gail's death have come to light.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died at age 58 due to complications from sudden cardiac arrest, a rep for his family confirmed to E! News on Jan. 22.

The actor was found unresponsive by emergency personnel, who performed CPR and defibrillation in an attempt to save Gail, according to the spokesperson. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and Gail was placed on life support for several days before he was pronounced dead on Jan. 16.

"The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure," the family rep in a release to E! News. "David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence."

Gail's mom Mary added in a separate statement, "We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David's dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time."