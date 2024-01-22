Lindsay Lohan Is Reuniting With This Mean Girls Costar for Her Next Movie

Watch : Lindsay Lohan And 'Mean Girls' Stars Reprise Their Roles!

Lindsay Lohan's next movie will feature a totally grool reunion.

The Parent Trap actress is teaming up with her Mean Girls costar Tim Meadows (who played Principal Duvall in the 2004 movie) for a new Netflix Christmas rom-com, called Our Little Secret.

The film, written by Hailey DeDominicis, follows two bitter exes who are forced to spend the holidays together after finding out their current partners are siblings. Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth and Pretty Little Liars alum Ian Harding will also star in the flick while Stephen Herek, best known for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, will direct.

Our Little Secret will mark Lohan's second holiday rom-com for Netflix, following 2022's Falling for Christmas. In addition to those two X-mas-themed films, the 37-year-old will also star in the streaming platform's forthcoming Irish Wish, which is scheduled to premiere Mar. 15.

Meadows and Lohan's reunion comes on the heels of both actors appearing in the 2024 musical remake of Mean Girls. For the updated version, written again by Tina Fey, the Freaky Friday actress made a totally fetch cameo as her character Cady Heron, while the former SNL cast member reprised his role as the school principal.