The Bachelor Season 28: Meet Joey Graziadei's First Impression Rose Winner

Joey Graziadei is ready to meet his game, set, match.

The Bachelor season 28 is already starting to blossom, as the teaching tennis pro met 32 contestants—the most to ever enter to the mansion on night one—during ABC's Jan. 22 premiere.

The ladies tried to capture Joey's heart with their creative entrances, including through surprising modes of transportation (Jenn arrived on a go-kart, Jess on a boat and Daisy in a car toting a Christmas tree.)

Others chose seductive props, with Zoe serving him with a silver platter displaying bananas cut to different lengths and asking which one he "resonated" with. Meanwhile, Taylor tossed him a giant lacy bra—we're talking larger than a ballgown—and quipped, "Just wanted to show you I'm here for the massive support."

However, it was Lea's simple limo entrance that caught his eye and earned her the first impression rose at the end of the night.

The account manager from Hawaii—where Joey also used to live—arrived in a gorgeous champagne dress, carrying only the envelope she had received from host Jesse Palmer during Charity Lawson's Bachelorette finale episode.