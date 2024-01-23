The Bachelor Season 28: Meet Joey Graziadei's First Impression Rose Winner

The Bachelor season 28 premiered Jan. 22, with leading man Joey Graziadei selecting this familiar woman as the recipient of his first impression rose.

Joey Graziadei is ready to meet his game, set, match.

The Bachelor season 28 is already starting to blossom, as the teaching tennis pro met 32 contestants—the most to ever enter to the mansion on night one—during ABC's Jan. 22 premiere.

The ladies tried to capture Joey's heart with their creative entrances, including through surprising modes of transportation (Jenn arrived on a go-kart, Jess on a boat and Daisy in a car toting a Christmas tree.)

Others chose seductive props, with Zoe serving him with a silver platter displaying bananas cut to different lengths and asking which one he "resonated" with. Meanwhile, Taylor tossed him a giant lacy bra—we're talking larger than a ballgown—and quipped, "Just wanted to show you I'm here for the massive support."

However, it was Lea's simple limo entrance that caught his eye and earned her the first impression rose at the end of the night.

The account manager from Hawaii—where Joey also used to live—arrived in a gorgeous champagne dress, carrying only the envelope she had received from host Jesse Palmer during Charity Lawson's Bachelorette finale episode

During a private moment, Lea opened card to reveal that it contained an advantage: To steal a one-on-one date from another woman any time before the Hometowns. However, the offer proved to be more of a moral dilemma for Lea, who got teary-eyed after reading the letter. 

"I do believe it was gifted to me for a reason, but I think that is a tricky one to navigate," she said in a confessional. "It's going to have to come at the expense of someone else. All of the girls in there are so wonderful. I just feel so bad."

The 23-year-old also explained her problem to Joey, telling him, "I want to give a lot of autonomy to you in your journey and the intentions you set. And I also want to give a lot of love and respect to the women that have put their life on hold to come here."

She added that she didn't want to "play God in this and interfere," and Joey assured her that her response spoke volumes about her character. 

"I can have as many advantages and superficial little one ups as I can," Lea continued, "but if I'm not Joey's person at the end of this, then I'm not. And if I am, I am. And it's not gonna matter whether or not I get a little card."

After telling the other girls about her advantage, Lea ultimately burned the card in the fireplace to show she was forfeiting the golden ticket.

So, when it came to handing out the first impression rose, Joey decided to trust his gut.

"She gives me that validation that she is here for the right reasons," he said in an interview. "She has characteristics and qualities that I want in my life."

Joey then pulled Lea aside, explaining that her "interpretation and thoughts" of the envelope showed him the kind of person she is.

"It means a ton to me, and would you accept this rose?" he asked and, once she accepted, the pair shared a sweet kiss. 

"This is going to be the start of a crazy, crazy journey," Lea added in a confessional. "I can already tell."

Read on to find out more about the frontrunner and Joey's other contestants on The Bachelor season 28:

Maria, 29

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Location: Kleinburg, Ontario

Sandra, 26

Occupation: Cybersecurity Consultant

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Sydney, 28

Occupation: Vintage Store Owner

Location: Newport, R.I.

Samantha, 25

Occupation: Pro Football Cheerleader

Location: Miami, Fla.

Marlena, 26

Occupation: Finance Writer

Location: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Zoe, 24

Occupation: Artist

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Rachel, 26

Occupation: ICU Nurse

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Allison, 26

Occupation: Realtor

Location: Philadelphia, Penn.

Kayla, 27

Occupation: Guidance Counselor

Location: Hamilton, Ohio

Chandler, 24

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Location: New York, N.Y.

Edwina, 25

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Katelyn, 25

Occupation: Radiochemist

Location: Santa Fe, N.M.

Kelsey T., 31

Occupation: Actor

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Erika, 25

Occupation: Leasing Agent

Location: North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29

Occupation: Nanny

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Kyra, 26

Occupation: Paralegal

Location: Miami, Fla.

Talyah, 23

Occupation: Esthetician

Location: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Jess, 24

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Location: San Diego, Calif.

Lea, 23

Occupation: Account Manager

Location: Waipahu, Hawaii

Jenn, 25

Occupation: Physician Assistant Student

Location: Miami, Fla.

Lexi, 30

Occupation: Digital Strategist

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Taylor, 23

Occupation: Recruiter

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Lanie, 27

Occupation: Realtor

Location: Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26

Occupation: Account Executive

Location: St. Louis, Mo.

Starr, 25

Occupation: Mental Health Counselor

Location: Delray Beach, Fla.

Lauren, 28

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Location: Philadelphia, Penn.

Kelsey A., 25

Occupation: Junior Project Manager

Location: New Orleans, La.

Madina, 31

Occupation: Mental Health Therapist

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Chrissa, 26

Occupation: Marketing Director

Location: Abbotsford, British Columbia

Sam, 31

Occupation: CPA

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

