The 2024 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here

Watch : Best of Glambot: 2023 Oscars

Polish up those trophies because it's almost time for the 2024 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for the 96th annual award show on Jan. 23, with Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid helping to announce the star-studded list of contenders.

Narrowing it down to the final list of candidates seemed to be no easy feat. After all, the Academy previously noted that 321 feature films met the eligibility requirements to be in the running for an Oscar—with 265 being in contention for Best Picture alone.

So whether you were a fan of Oppenheimer and Barbie or Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, there were several films that brought moviegoers to the theaters in 2023. As for which pictures will get Oscars gold, well, viewers will just have to stay tuned.

Luckily, they won't have to wait too much longer. The Oscars will air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 10 starting at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. And if you're wondering who will be hosting the event, the answer is (envelope, please) Jimmy Kimmel—making it the fourth time he's fulfilled the honors.