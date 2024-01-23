Breaking

The 2024 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the 2024 Oscars on Jan. 23. See which movies made The Academy's list of nominees.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 23, 2024 1:34 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwards 2024OscarsBreakingCelebrities
Watch: Best of Glambot: 2023 Oscars

Polish up those trophies because it's almost time for the 2024 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for the 96th annual award show on Jan. 23, with Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid helping to announce the star-studded list of contenders.

Narrowing it down to the final list of candidates seemed to be no easy feat. After all, the Academy previously noted that 321 feature films met the eligibility requirements to be in the running for an Oscar—with 265 being in contention for Best Picture alone.  

So whether you were a fan of Oppenheimer and Barbie or Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, there were several films that brought moviegoers to the theaters in 2023. As for which pictures will get Oscars gold, well, viewers will just have to stay tuned. 

Luckily, they won't have to wait too much longer. The Oscars will air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 10 starting at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. And if you're wondering who will be hosting the event, the answer is (envelope, please) Jimmy Kimmel—making it the fourth time he's fulfilled the honors.

photos
Oscars 2023: Behind-the-Scenes Photos

But for now, let's get to the nominees. Keep reading to see the full list.

Universal Pictures

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce Lifting Up Little Girl at Game

2
Breaking

The 2024 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here

3

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Apple Originals

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Atsushi Nishijima. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

To see stars who received their first Oscar nominations, keep reading.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

America Ferrera

This Barbie is a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture nod for his work as J. Robert Oppenheimer in frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Following her breakout role as Molly Burkhart in The Killers of the Flower Moon, the 37-year-old picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Jason Mendez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

The Emmy winner is a first-time Oscar nominee for his role as frustrated novelist Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

While she’s has attended the Oscars several times as a presenter, 2024 marks her first year as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo

The Rustin star earned a Best Actor nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in the biopic

Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers star will continue her impressive 2024 award season run as a Best Supporting Actress nominee. So far this year, she’s nabbed a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scott George

Killers of a Flower Moon earned Best Original Song nomination for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)." 

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

The German performer is up for Best Actress for her work in the French legal thriller Anatomy of a Fall.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black alum is a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in The Color Purple.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sterling K. Brown

The This is Us alum will compete for Best Supporting Actor for his work in American Fiction.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Justine Triet

The Anatomy of a Fall director picked up her forst Best Director nod.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce Lifting Up Little Girl at Game

2
Breaking

The 2024 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here

3

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

4

Jennifer Hudson & Common Confirm Their Romance in a Heartwarming Way

5

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail's Cause of Death Revealed