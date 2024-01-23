Below Deck Med's Natalya Scudder Makes a Shocking Return to Cause Major Chaos

On Below Deck Mediterranean's season eight finale, Stew Natalya Scudder caused major drama by returning to surprise her former co-workers after leaving the show earlier this season.

Watch: “Below Deck Med” Rocked By A Shocking Departure

One former Below Deck Mediterranean crewmember is back to rock the boat.

Stew Natayla Scudder shocked the crew by making a surprise return to Genoa on the Bravo series' season eight finale on Jan. 22.

The yachtie, who departed the Mustique mid-charter on the Nov. 20 episode over drama with Stew Kyle Viljoen, showed up unannounced during the group's last night out together in Italy.

Initially, only two crew members—Natalya's former boatmance buddy Bosun Luka Brunton and Chef Jack Luby—were aware of her plans. But when Kyle found out right before her arrival, the news that he'd be reuniting with his foe brought him to tears.

"Natalya's coming to the club," Kyle told Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "My anxiety just went sky-high. It's just my anxiety pouring through my eyes."

While the Chief Stew was ultimately able to calm him down, Natalya made her grand—and not-so-welcome—entrance just moments later.

"Surprise!" she announced to mixed reactions. "I thought I'd come say hi."

photos
Wildest Guests on Below Deck

Natalya and Luka immediately started flirting right in front of Stew Jess Asai, whom Luka has been romancing all season long.

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

The chaos only intensified when Luka and Natalya started making out, prompting a drunk Jess to start kissing a random guy.

As for Deckhand Lara Du Preez's take on the awkward love triangle, she explained in a confessional, "Jess is definitely trying to make him jealous and act like she don't care, but clearly she f--king does. I don't know if Luka was honest with Jess, but Jess is hurt and that's why she's acting that way."

Amid the anarchy Natalya created with her return, she and Kyle were actually able to have a heart-to-heart and settle their beef once and for all.

In fact, Natalya, she admitted their falling out took a major toll on her health. "I have been not sleeping," she explained. "I have been up since 4 a.m. in the morning every morning with anxiety."

Kyle agreed to move forward, replying, "All I can say is from my heart I'm genuinely sorry. Whenever you're ready, I genuinely hope that we can still be friends."

But while Natalya and Kyle were able to reach a truce, an extremely intoxicated Jess confronted Natalya over her PDA with Luka, calling her a "b---h" before yelling, "He's my boyfriend!"

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Natayla's response? "You two can sort that out," she shot back, "because I'm not involved in that s--t."

But in a move we never saw coming, once back on the boat, Jess ended up in Luka's bed and the two spent one final night together under the sheets.

Catch up on Below Deck Med any time on Peacock. And keep reading to relive some of the most shocking firings in Below Deck history.

Laurent Bassett/Bravo
Camille Lamb

If there's one thing to learn from Camille Lamb's Below Deck firing, it's to not slack off on the job. That's exactly why the season 10 stew was let go by substitute Captain Sandy Yawn, as Chief Stew Fraser Olender continued to criticize Camille's behavior on board.

From being caught drinking while preparing for a new charter to partying at late hours and more, Fraser informed Captain Sandy that he had reached his "last straw."

"She's the common denominator in all of this," said Captain Sandy. "Great girl, great personality, but at the same time, we have to do what's best for the boat."

Chris Haston/Bravo
Kyle Dickard

Below Deck Adventure's Kyle Dickard was let go just three episodes into the reality franchise's latest series—which premiered in November 2022. After picking fights with his fellow deckhand Nathan Morley—as well as kissing crew mates in front of guests—Kyle was offered by Captain Kerry Titheradge the opportunity to resign so that his firing would not end up on his personal record.

Kyle took the Captain up on his offer and left the boat after just one charter.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Raygan Tyler

Captain Sandy let bosun Raygan Tyler go during season seven of Below Deck Mediterranean, not only for causing the boat to take a small hit while docking, but also for not stepping up to the plate as a leader.

But Captain Sandy didn't want her firing to discourage the bosun, as she told Raygan, "If I had the time and I wasn't running a boat this size, I would train you. I would teach you."

Laurent Bassett/Bravo
Elizabeth Frankini

In addition to onboard romances and failing to follow directions, one of the biggest reasons behind stew Elizabeth Frankini's Below Deck firing was her infamous laundry room accident, during which made a toxic mess when combining bleach and laundry soap.

"Unfortunately, I didn't know that was so toxic and I feel so bad about it," she told E! News of the incident in December 2020. "You know, I do feel really bad, especially 'cause Francesca [Rubi] did say, 'Take it outside.'"

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Luke Jones & Laura Bileskaine

The bosun and stew were both fired by Captain Jason Chambers for inappropriate behavior after a night of partying with their fellow yachties.

Luke Jones was let go after getting into Stew Margot Sisson's bed naked while she was drunk and unconscious. Laura Bileskaine also made unwanted advances on Deckhand Adam Kodra despite him telling her he was not interested in hooking up.

Jason made it known that consent was a must, and sent both crewmembers packing.

Bravo
Lexi Wilson

Tensions between stew Lexi Wilson and Chef Mathew Shea came to a head during an explosive dinner fight on season six of Below Deck Mediterranean, during which Lexi told Matt that his parents "should've aborted you." That was the last straw for Captain Sandy, who fired her not long after the incident.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Tom Pearson

Deckhand Tom Pearson said "bon voyage" to Below Deck Sailing Yacht after getting let go by Captain Glenn Shephard. Tom hit his last strike with the Captain after failing to report that the boat's anchor was dragging during heavy winds one night, causing a potential safety risk for everyone on board.

"It had to be done. It was such a grievous thing that he dropped the ball there, he had to go, and we had to just be man down and live with it, you know?" Captain Glenn said of the decision on Watch What Happens Live. "So, obviously, you don't want to do that, but yeah, it had to happen."

Laurent Basset/Peacock
Ryan McKeown

Some people are picky eaters, but Below Deck Down Under's Ryan McKeown was quite the picky chef, as he would judge guests' food requests and fail to take criticism from Captain Jason Chambers, as well.

Perhaps Ryan's Below Deck exit is one of the franchise's most memorable, as he mooned Jason and viewers on his way off the boat.

Laurent Basset/Peacock
Magda Ziomek

Below Deck Down Under stew Magda Ziomek's firing was another case of slacking on the job. After constantly being on her phone texting or video chatting with her boyfriend, Chief Stew Aesha Scott decided to replace Magda before the end of the charter season.

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Peter Hunziker

Below Deck Mediterranean's Peter Hunziker was fired from the series in June 2020 after he shared an offensive post on social media.

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post," Bravo wrote in a statement at the time. "Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes."

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Hannah Ferrier

Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier was let go by Captain Sandy on Below Deck Mediterranean after boson Malia White discovered her co-star possessed undeclared Valium and a vape pen, the former of which Hannah claimed was for her anxiety.

"If I could do it all over again, I would've just declared them as soon as I came on board," Hannah stated in an August 2020 interview with E! News. "It was definitely not something that was intentional. I wasn't trying to hide anything.

Laurent Basset/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Delaney Evans

Below Deck Mediterranean's Delaney Evans left just as quickly as she arrived. After initially being brought on during season six to help out Chief Stew Katie Flood, Katie determined that Delaney was doing more harm than good, choosing to let her go after just one charter.

"I think she was overwhelmed with the situation, and I think that, you know, in her mind, the best solution to the situation was just to go back to what they had before," Delaney told Bravo Insider of Katie's decision. "I think she was just overwhelmed with everything that was going on and all the feedback she was getting."

Laurent Basset/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Shane Coopersmith

Deckhand Shane Coopersmith was a bit in over his head on season eight of Below Deck, as he was let go for failing to know basic skills, reporting late for duty and taking naps on the job.

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Leon Walker

Chaos in the kitchen led to Captain Lee Rosbach letting Chef Leon Walker go on season three of Below Deck. After an oven fire broke out, Lee placed the blame on Chief Stew Kate Chastain but was ultimately the one sent home.

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Chris Brown

Like several of the franchise's stars, Below Deck's Chris Brown was fired during season five for failing to fully perform his duties. After being let go by Captain Lee, Chris shared some parting words as he left the boat, stating, "Who gives a s--t?"

Bravo
Mila Kolomeitseva

Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was fired by Captain Sandy on season four of Below Deck Mediterranean after failing to use her cooking skills to produce top-quality food for guests—including some not-so-nice nachos.

"Of course it makes me feel awful," Mila said of her departure. "People like me who have big egos sometimes have to be put down to earth a little bit. But it makes me feel like I want to work even harder."

BRAVO
Chandler Brooks

Sometimes people just don't work well together. That's exactly why Captain Lee fired Chandler Brooks during season six of Below Deck, telling the boson, "I don't think it's a good fit."

