Below Deck Med's Natalya Scudder Makes a Shocking Return to Cause Major Chaos

Watch : “Below Deck Med” Rocked By A Shocking Departure

One former Below Deck Mediterranean crewmember is back to rock the boat.

Stew Natayla Scudder shocked the crew by making a surprise return to Genoa on the Bravo series' season eight finale on Jan. 22.

The yachtie, who departed the Mustique mid-charter on the Nov. 20 episode over drama with Stew Kyle Viljoen, showed up unannounced during the group's last night out together in Italy.

Initially, only two crew members—Natalya's former boatmance buddy Bosun Luka Brunton and Chef Jack Luby—were aware of her plans. But when Kyle found out right before her arrival, the news that he'd be reuniting with his foe brought him to tears.

"Natalya's coming to the club," Kyle told Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "My anxiety just went sky-high. It's just my anxiety pouring through my eyes."

While the Chief Stew was ultimately able to calm him down, Natalya made her grand—and not-so-welcome—entrance just moments later.

"Surprise!" she announced to mixed reactions. "I thought I'd come say hi."