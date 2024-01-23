Below Deck Med's Natalya Scudder Makes a Shocking Return to Cause Major Chaos

One former Below Deck Mediterranean crewmember is back to rock the boat.
Stew Natayla Scudder shocked the crew by making a surprise return to Genoa on the Bravo series' season eight finale on Jan. 22.
The yachtie, who departed the Mustique mid-charter on the Nov. 20 episode over drama with Stew Kyle Viljoen, showed up unannounced during the group's last night out together in Italy.
Initially, only two crew members—Natalya's former boatmance buddy Bosun Luka Brunton and Chef Jack Luby—were aware of her plans. But when Kyle found out right before her arrival, the news that he'd be reuniting with his foe brought him to tears.
"Natalya's coming to the club," Kyle told Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "My anxiety just went sky-high. It's just my anxiety pouring through my eyes."
While the Chief Stew was ultimately able to calm him down, Natalya made her grand—and not-so-welcome—entrance just moments later.
"Surprise!" she announced to mixed reactions. "I thought I'd come say hi."
Natalya and Luka immediately started flirting right in front of Stew Jess Asai, whom Luka has been romancing all season long.
The chaos only intensified when Luka and Natalya started making out, prompting a drunk Jess to start kissing a random guy.
As for Deckhand Lara Du Preez's take on the awkward love triangle, she explained in a confessional, "Jess is definitely trying to make him jealous and act like she don't care, but clearly she f--king does. I don't know if Luka was honest with Jess, but Jess is hurt and that's why she's acting that way."
Amid the anarchy Natalya created with her return, she and Kyle were actually able to have a heart-to-heart and settle their beef once and for all.
In fact, Natalya, she admitted their falling out took a major toll on her health. "I have been not sleeping," she explained. "I have been up since 4 a.m. in the morning every morning with anxiety."
Kyle agreed to move forward, replying, "All I can say is from my heart I'm genuinely sorry. Whenever you're ready, I genuinely hope that we can still be friends."
But while Natalya and Kyle were able to reach a truce, an extremely intoxicated Jess confronted Natalya over her PDA with Luka, calling her a "b---h" before yelling, "He's my boyfriend!"
Natayla's response? "You two can sort that out," she shot back, "because I'm not involved in that s--t."
But in a move we never saw coming, once back on the boat, Jess ended up in Luka's bed and the two spent one final night together under the sheets.
But in a move we never saw coming, once back on the boat, Jess ended up in Luka's bed and the two spent one final night together under the sheets.
