Nicole Kidman Says We Can Thank Her Daughter Sunday for Big Little Lies Season 3

Not gonna lie, we're pretty thankful to Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday for this one.
The Oscar winner recently revealed her and husband Keith Urban's 15-year-old has been encouraging her to do a third season of Big Little Lies.
"I can't believe how many people are interested, Nicole told E! News when asked about the show at the New York premiere of her new series Expats on Jan. 21. "It's so lovely—propelled by Sunday Urban. She was like, 'I'm telling you, mom, you have to do it' when she saw both of the series. She was like, 'I'm sick of you talking about doing it. I want to see action now'. That's a 15-year-old." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News Jan. 22 at 11 p.m.)
While a third season of the HBO drama yet to be officially announced, Nicole and Reese Witherspoon—who both star and produce the show—have shared they're working on making it a reality.
And Nicole doesn't just have Sunday—who made a Big Little Lies cameo last season—to thank for her possible return to Monterey. In fact, the Moulin Rouge alum—who also shares 13-year-old daughter Faith Urban with Keith as well as kids Bella Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, with ex Tom Cruise—has received several ideas for projects from family members over the years. This includes her sister Antonia Kidman, who introduced her to Janice Y.K. Lee's book The Expatriates that inspired Nicole's new show.
"Give her all the credit," the actress noted. "She's my sister. That's what you do."
The first two episodes of Expats premieres on Prime Video Jan. 26 followed by new episodes weekly. (And don't miss Nicole's interview on E! News Jan. 22 at 11 p.m.)
And as we wait for both the six-part limited series to debut and to learn more about a third season of Big Little Lies, keep reading for a breakdown of the show based on Liane Moriarty's hit book.