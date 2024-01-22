Nicole Kidman Says We Can Thank Her Daughter Sunday for Big Little Lies Season 3

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Posts Rare Selfie

Not gonna lie, we're pretty thankful to Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday for this one.

The Oscar winner recently revealed her and husband Keith Urban's 15-year-old has been encouraging her to do a third season of Big Little Lies.

"I can't believe how many people are interested, Nicole told E! News when asked about the show at the New York premiere of her new series Expats on Jan. 21. "It's so lovely—propelled by Sunday Urban. She was like, 'I'm telling you, mom, you have to do it' when she saw both of the series. She was like, 'I'm sick of you talking about doing it. I want to see action now'. That's a 15-year-old." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News Jan. 22 at 11 p.m.)

While a third season of the HBO drama yet to be officially announced, Nicole and Reese Witherspoon—who both star and produce the show—have shared they're working on making it a reality.