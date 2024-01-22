Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline’s Drugstore Makeup Picks Include a $6 Lipstick

We included these products chosen by Madelyn Cline because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madelyn is a paid spokesperson for Revlon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You do not need a glam squad and expensive makeup to achieve a celebrity-inspired look. In fact, you can get Madelyn Cline's go-to lipstick for just $6. In case you're wondering, it's the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, which has been on-trend for decades. Inspired by her love of makeup, the Outer Banks actress has joined Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as the newest Revlon Global Brand Ambassador.

"Makeup is a tool I use to feel more creative and confident, whether I'm on set, the red carpet, and just every day— and with this partnership, I'm thrilled to be able to inspire other women to live boldly and feel empowered," the Netflix star said in a press release.

She also shared her go-to products from her everyday routine. You can't pass up a $6 lipstick, $7 lip gloss, and an $8 mascara that lasts for 24 hours. Here are Madelyn's makeup must-haves.