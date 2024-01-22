Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline’s Drugstore Makeup Picks Include a $6 Lipstick

We included these products chosen by Madelyn Cline because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madelyn is a paid spokesperson for Revlon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You do not need a glam squad and expensive makeup to achieve a celebrity-inspired look. In fact, you can get Madelyn Cline's go-to lipstick for just $6. In case you're wondering, it's the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, which has been on-trend for decades. Inspired by her love of makeup, the Outer Banks actress has joined Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as the newest Revlon Global Brand Ambassador.
"Makeup is a tool I use to feel more creative and confident, whether I'm on set, the red carpet, and just every day— and with this partnership, I'm thrilled to be able to inspire other women to live boldly and feel empowered," the Netflix star said in a press release.
She also shared her go-to products from her everyday routine. You can't pass up a $6 lipstick, $7 lip gloss, and an $8 mascara that lasts for 24 hours. Here are Madelyn's makeup must-haves.
Madelyn Cline's Affordable Makeup Picks
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
If you want rich pigment that feels lightweight, try this out. Madelyn's pick is an iconic product with a devoted following. Its creamy formula glides on so smoothly and it feels hydrating on the lips. This lipstick comes in 72 shades and has 44,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Madelyn has recommended the shade Wild Saffron (809), which is a gorgeous red.
Ashley Graham and Gwen Stefani also recommended this lipstick.
Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss
Yes, you can really have it all with one product. Stop using sticky lip glosses and try this one. It is ultra-shiny, never sticky, lightweight, and insanely moisturizing since it's formulated with agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butter.
This lip gloss comes in 24 shades and has 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara
No need to reapply with the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara because this formula lasts up to 24 hours, per the brand. It utilizes lash tint technology that gradually darkens lashes in 7 days with natural dyes, according to Revlon. You can customize your look with the unique double-sided brush. Use the big side to amp up the volume and the flat side for a fanned-out look. Its formula is smudge-proof and flake-proof.
This mascara has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Madelyn's go-to mascara also comes in a waterproof version.
Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken 5-in-1 Concealer
This multi-tasking concealer is a 5-in-1 product that erases, perfects, brightens, hydrates and refreshes with a formula that lasts up to 24 hours, per Revlon. Use this to hide imperfections, conceal dark circles, camouflage puffiness, and brighten your skin without feeling weighed down by a heavy formula. Yes, you can get great coverage from an ultra-lightweight formula. For those days when you need a little extra help, layer up because this buildable formula does not pill or flake.
You can get this concealer in 19 shades. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation
This foundation-moisturizer hybrid is available in 28 buildable shades. With consistent use, this product "reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just 4-weeks," according to the brand.
Revlon Illuminance Serum Tint
Revlon Illuminance Serum Tint is a tinted serum formulated with skincare ingredients that even out skin tone over time, reduce dark spots in 4-8 weeks, and hydrate, per Revlon. Its formula also has SPF 15 sun protection. You can customize your look every time you get ready since it has buildable coverage and a soft, natural-looking finish.
There are 16 shades to choose from.
