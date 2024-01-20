Zayn Malik’s Foot Appears to Get Run Over by Car During Rare Public Appearance

Watch : One Direction’s Zayn Malik Makes Rare Public Appearance

Oh, how fast the night changes...

Zayn Malik experienced a bit of a mishap while attending the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

Following the chic event, Zayn appeared to get his foot run over when a car went in one wrong direction toward the singer. The One Direction alum was seen getting shuffled through a crowd before wincing at the vehicle's maneuver, per footage circulating on social media.

But Zayn didn't let the incident drag him down, as he later shared that he hadn't suffered any significant injuries.

"My foot is fine !!" he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes."

Indeed, Zayn proved the point with a photo of his white sneakers, which appeared merely scuffed up with some dark tread marks.

Adding a laughing emoji, the 31-year-old also thanked the French label and creative director Nigo "for a great show."