Does Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Want More Kids After Welcoming Baby No. 6 and 7? She Says...

Kailyn Lowry is in seventh heaven.
After becoming a mom of seven through the arrival of her twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, the Teen Mom 2 star said she's officially "done" with expanding her family.
"I got a tubal," Kailyn shared on the Jan. 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "They cut my tubes out."
The 31-year-old went on to explain that she underwent tubal ligation just moments after giving birth to the twins—a boy and a girl—via C-section. However, she noted that the procedure "felt like forever" because she wanted to see the actual piece of fallopian tube removed from her body. Recalling how the nurse held the tube up to her face as she laid on the operating table, Kailyn quipped, "They're definitely longer than I thought they were."
And though Kailyn has no regrets about her decision, she admittedly did have "quick glimmers of thoughts" that she made the wrong choice for her family when she was discharged from the hospital. (In addition to her newborns, Kailyn is also mom to sons Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin; Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby Rio, who she welcomed with Elijah.)
"I didn't know, before I had seven kids, how a person would know if they're done having children," Kailyn shared. "I had spent so much time after Creed saying—publicly, privately, in my own head—'I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I don't want any more kids.'"
However, she realized she was simply "trying to convince" herself she was content at the time. But after getting pregnant again with her twins, Kailyn felt a shift in her mindset.
And now that she's settled at home with her beloved brood of seven, the podcast host is sure she made the right decision to prevent any further pregnancies. As she put it, "Seven kids is crazy."
"I feel done," Kailyn said. "I don't regret it, but also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it wouldn't have upset me."
To see Kailyn's mom moments with her kids, keep reading.