Does Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Want More Kids After Welcoming Baby No. 6 and 7? She Says...

Watch : ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins

Kailyn Lowry is in seventh heaven.

After becoming a mom of seven through the arrival of her twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, the Teen Mom 2 star said she's officially "done" with expanding her family.

"I got a tubal," Kailyn shared on the Jan. 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "They cut my tubes out."

The 31-year-old went on to explain that she underwent tubal ligation just moments after giving birth to the twins—a boy and a girl—via C-section. However, she noted that the procedure "felt like forever" because she wanted to see the actual piece of fallopian tube removed from her body. Recalling how the nurse held the tube up to her face as she laid on the operating table, Kailyn quipped, "They're definitely longer than I thought they were."

And though Kailyn has no regrets about her decision, she admittedly did have "quick glimmers of thoughts" that she made the wrong choice for her family when she was discharged from the hospital. (In addition to her newborns, Kailyn is also mom to sons Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin; Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby Rio, who she welcomed with Elijah.)