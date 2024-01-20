Does Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Want More Kids After Welcoming Baby No. 6 and 7? She Says...

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry—who is mom to seven kids—shared whether she and boyfriend Elijah Scott want another baby after recently welcoming their twins.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 20, 2024 2:35 AMTags
Watch: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins

Kailyn Lowry is in seventh heaven.

After becoming a mom of seven through the arrival of her twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, the Teen Mom 2 star said she's officially "done" with expanding her family.

"I got a tubal," Kailyn shared on the Jan. 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "They cut my tubes out."

The 31-year-old went on to explain that she underwent tubal ligation just moments after giving birth to the twins—a boy and a girl—via C-section. However, she noted that the procedure "felt like forever" because she wanted to see the actual piece of fallopian tube removed from her body. Recalling how the nurse held the tube up to her face as she laid on the operating table, Kailyn quipped, "They're definitely longer than I thought they were."

And though Kailyn has no regrets about her decision, she admittedly did have "quick glimmers of thoughts" that she made the wrong choice for her family when she was discharged from the hospital. (In addition to her newborns, Kailyn is also mom to sons Isaac, 14, with ex Jo RiveraLincoln, 10, with ex Javi MarroquinLux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby Rio, who she welcomed with Elijah.)

"I didn't know, before I had seven kids, how a person would know if they're done having children," Kailyn shared. "I had spent so much time after Creed saying—publicly, privately, in my own head—'I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I don't want any more kids.'"

However, she realized she was simply "trying to convince" herself she was content at the time. But after getting pregnant again with her twins, Kailyn felt a shift in her mindset.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And now that she's settled at home with her beloved brood of seven, the podcast host is sure she made the right decision to prevent any further pregnancies. As she put it, "Seven kids is crazy."

"I feel done," Kailyn said. "I don't regret it, but also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it wouldn't have upset me."

To see Kailyn's mom moments with her kids, keep reading.

Instagram

Growing Family

In Jan. 2010, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her first child, Isaac, with her then boyfriend Jo Rivera. Two years later, after Kailyn and Jo called it quits, she tied the knot with Javi Marroquin and the couple welcomed son Lincoln the following year. By July 2017, Kailyn and Javi had finalized their divorce and she was getting ready to welcome a third son, Lux, with Chris Lopez.

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

After's Lux's arrival in Aug. 2017, Kailyn and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," she captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Vacation Time

They took some time to kick back and relax during a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Kailyn captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn wrote alongside a family photo in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" she shared in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram

Family Love

In July 2020, Kailyn gave birth to baby Creed, her second son with Chris. Three years later, in July 2023, the reality star confirmed she'd privately welcomed a fifth child, a son named Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott. By early January, Kailyn announced that she gave birth to her and Elijah's twins, a boy and a girl.

