Why Jacob Elordi Is Worried About Returning for Euphoria Season 3

Jacob Elordi wants a little less conversation and a little more action when it comes to shooting Euphoria.

With filming of the HBO series' third season still not underway, The Priscilla actor revealed that he's getting a little worried he's aging out of his role as teen football jock Nate Jacobs.

"I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," he joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 18. "I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway."

The 26-year-old then addressed rumors that the latest installment of the series, which is expected to premiere in 2025, will include a time-jump, taking the characters out of high school and into adulthood.

"I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward," he said. "Otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

Elordi, who stars alongside major names like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney in the Sam Levinson-created show, has racked up a ton of new fans from appearing in the drama's first two seasons, including one unexpected A-list admirer.

"The biggest one is probably Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name-drop," the Saltburn star shared. "But yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio."