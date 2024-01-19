Julia Fox Beats the Cold at the Sundance Film Festival in Clever Bikini Getup

Julia Fox gave a hot take on winter fashion, as she wore a bikini-adorned look during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Jan. 19.

Julia Fox's latest look will certainly break the ice.

After all, the Uncut Gems actress made temperatures rise, as she walked through the snow-filled streets of Park City, Utah, in a bikini-adorned look. Before attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, Julia layered her white knit two-piece over a black turtleneck catsuit.

For added warmth, the 33-year-old bundled up in a white fuzzy coat and gray snow boots.

Julia's hot take on winter fashion wasn't the only thing worth noting. After all, she celebrated her latest film Presence—a psychological thriller also starring Lucy Liu and This Is Us alum Chris Sullivan.

During her red carpet appearance at Variety's Sundance Studio, Julia surprisingly opted for a modest getup.

She wore a Canadian tuxedo (a.k.a a denim top paired with denim bottoms) with matching knee-high boots. And to pack a punch, she accessorized with a white bridal veil and western belt that featured a heart-embellishment with the word "Mother" written on it.

Of course, the actress' latest look proves she's still committed to pushing the boundaries with her fashion.

"People get so, so mad about my outfits," she told Cosmopolitan about her style choices last November. "The response is way crazier than the outfit itself!"

And Julia thinks everyone should feel free to express themselves through fashion.

"Cover up, dress down, dim your light," she continued. "Women's bodies should be celebrated and shouldn't just be viewed as sexual objects. Anyone getting mad at me for showing a lot of skin has slapped this label on me...but I'm so much more than that."

The Down the Drain author added, "Why wouldn't I wear something revealing, really cool and artsy?"

She's not exaggerating either. Keep reading to see all of Julia's fierce and fashion-forward looks over the years.

Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

