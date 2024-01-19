Julia Fox Beats the Cold at the Sundance Film Festival in Clever Bikini Getup

Watch : Julia Fox Frees the Nipple in See-Through Top at Cannes

Julia Fox's latest look will certainly break the ice.

After all, the Uncut Gems actress made temperatures rise, as she walked through the snow-filled streets of Park City, Utah, in a bikini-adorned look. Before attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, Julia layered her white knit two-piece over a black turtleneck catsuit.

For added warmth, the 33-year-old bundled up in a white fuzzy coat and gray snow boots.

Julia's hot take on winter fashion wasn't the only thing worth noting. After all, she celebrated her latest film Presence—a psychological thriller also starring Lucy Liu and This Is Us alum Chris Sullivan.

During her red carpet appearance at Variety's Sundance Studio, Julia surprisingly opted for a modest getup.

She wore a Canadian tuxedo (a.k.a a denim top paired with denim bottoms) with matching knee-high boots. And to pack a punch, she accessorized with a white bridal veil and western belt that featured a heart-embellishment with the word "Mother" written on it.