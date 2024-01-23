Exclusive

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Is Officially Soaring to New Heights With Her First Plane Ride

Amid her body transformation journey, 1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton documented her first plane ride.

By Corinne Heller Jan 23, 2024 3:00 PMTags
Reality TVExclusivesWeight Loss1000 Lb Sisters
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton Experiences Her First Plane Ride

Tammy Slaton just overcame a major milestone amid her body transformation journey.

On the upcoming Jan. 23 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, the reality star is shown taking her first plane ride—and her siblings, Misty and Amanda, are seen joining her for the special moment.

In a confessional, the reality star recalled feeling scared before the flight, saying, "Getting on the plane, I'm shaking."

Despite losing about 440 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022, Tammy—who shared in December she now weighs 285 pounds—took an extra precaution for the flight to Pensacola, Fla., to ensure she would be able to board the plane by purchasing two adjacent coach seats. But when the 37-year-old sat down, she discovered she could fit in one.

"When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable," Tammy, who also noted she was able to buckle her seatbelt, added, "I was kind of surprised that I didn't need both seats that we paid for."

"When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable, I was kind of surprised that I didn't need both seats that we paid for," she said, adding that in addition, she was also able to buckle her seatbelt.

However, once the aircraft was in the air, Tammy was faced with another potential challenge: A bumpy ride.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

"I was cool until we actually started lifting off," she explained. "My family forgot to mention some stuff about the plane ride. The turbulence was really bad. Once I was able to compare to things I've already done, like riding in a car or going over train tracks, I was golden."<

After the plane landed in Pensacola, Tammy cheered in her seat, exclaiming, "We made it! Safely!" And as she was wheeled through the airport, she joked, "I'm alive!"

"It's pretty cool being able to share a victory with my family," she expressed in her confessional. "I'm ready for another one."

"It's pretty cool being able to share a victory with my family," she said in a confessional. "I'm ready for another one."

1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

Look back at Tammy's body transformation journey:

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022 and since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media. As of December 2023, she has lost 440 pounds and weighs about 285.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

TikTok / Tammy Slaton

Tie-Dyed Style

Tammy posted this video on TikTok in January 2024.

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce Lifting Up Little Girl at Game

2

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

3
Breaking

The 2024 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce Lifting Up Little Girl at Game

2

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

3
Breaking

The 2024 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here

4
Exclusive

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Rides a Plane for the First Time

5

Oscars 2024: Margot Robbie Among Shocking Snubs and Surprises