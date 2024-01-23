1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Is Officially Soaring to New Heights With Her First Plane Ride

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton Experiences Her First Plane Ride

Tammy Slaton just overcame a major milestone amid her body transformation journey.

On the upcoming Jan. 23 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, the reality star is shown taking her first plane ride—and her siblings, Misty and Amanda, are seen joining her for the special moment.

In a confessional, the reality star recalled feeling scared before the flight, saying, "Getting on the plane, I'm shaking."

Despite losing about 440 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022, Tammy—who shared in December she now weighs 285 pounds—took an extra precaution for the flight to Pensacola, Fla., to ensure she would be able to board the plane by purchasing two adjacent coach seats. But when the 37-year-old sat down, she discovered she could fit in one.

"When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable," Tammy, who also noted she was able to buckle her seatbelt, added, "I was kind of surprised that I didn't need both seats that we paid for."

"When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable, I was kind of surprised that I didn't need both seats that we paid for," she said, adding that in addition, she was also able to buckle her seatbelt.

However, once the aircraft was in the air, Tammy was faced with another potential challenge: A bumpy ride.