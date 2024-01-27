Why Jessie James Decker Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Could Go "All the Way"

Jessie James Decker is rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.
In fact, the singer—who is expecting her fourth child with former NFL player Eric Decker—understands why Taylor and Travis make perfect teammates.
"I get why it would work from a background and career position," Jessie recently told E! News while discussing her collab with Crate & Kids. "What's really cool about being a musician in the entertainment world and a football player is, you're not in the same field of work."
In other words, they're never lining up on opposing sidelines. "You're not slipping into each other's work field but you're both in the public eye and you're both in entertainment and you're both at a very high profession," the 35-year-old, who tied the knot with Eric in 2013 after two years of dating, continued. "So you understand where the other person is coming from and you have grace for what the other person's dong. For me, I've been with my husband for 13 years now, it just makes all this sense."
This dynamic allowed for the couple to be supportive but not competitive.
"We understand each other's backgrounds but we're not professionals in the other person's field," she shared. "It's just a respect and admiration and understanding, but you're not crossing into each other's stuff. You don't go to sleep talking about work."
"I understand and get why it works," Jessie added of Taylor and Travis' romance, "and I'm really happy for them 'cause I think it could go all the way."
Much like #Tayvis, Jessie has become a pro at navigating life in the public eye over the years.
"I've been in this business now for 15-16 years," she said. "The person I am today is just completely different and you learn to care so much less and as long as my family is happy and healthy. It sounds so cliché but it's just genuinely how I feel. If they're happy and healthy I just don't care about the rest anymore. You just can't bother with it, I just have so much more to be grateful for and take up my energy and time rather than the negative."
That includes any mommy shamers.
"I think that where I'm at in my life now, my kids are so happy and loved," she said of facing any critics are she prepares to welcome baby No. 4. "So there's nothing that could ever make me be in fear or question my ability as a mother. It's so obvious that we're good, you know what I mean? It doesn't open any room for any vulnerability in that category in my life because it's like, the proof is in the pudding, we're good."
Keep reading for a tour of the nursery Jessie helped create...