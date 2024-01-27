Why Jessie James Decker Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Could Go "All the Way"

Watch : Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Jessie James Decker is rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

In fact, the singer—who is expecting her fourth child with former NFL player Eric Decker—understands why Taylor and Travis make perfect teammates.

"I get why it would work from a background and career position," Jessie recently told E! News while discussing her collab with Crate & Kids. "What's really cool about being a musician in the entertainment world and a football player is, you're not in the same field of work."

In other words, they're never lining up on opposing sidelines. "You're not slipping into each other's work field but you're both in the public eye and you're both in entertainment and you're both at a very high profession," the 35-year-old, who tied the knot with Eric in 2013 after two years of dating, continued. "So you understand where the other person is coming from and you have grace for what the other person's dong. For me, I've been with my husband for 13 years now, it just makes all this sense."