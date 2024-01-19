Proof Emily in Paris Season 4 Is Closer Than You Think

Watch : Lucien Laviscount Tells If Alfie Will Return on Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris fans, we have incroyable news.

The hit Netflix series is officially in production, according to cast members Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount, who have already shared their excitement—and behind-the-scenes moments—on social media.

"Did someone say Saison Quatre?!" Lily, who plays the titular lead, wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily's sake."

It appears the cast recently had their first table read for the fourth season, as Lucas—who plays Gabriel—also posted a photo of the first episode's script to his Instagram Story, and Lucien—who plays Alfie—similarly shared his character name card on Jan. 19.

Alfie supporters will be glad to see Lucien's latest post—proving his character—while broken up with Emily—will be in at least some of the upcoming season.