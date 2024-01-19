Proof Emily in Paris Season 4 Is Closer Than You Think

Emily in Paris fans, we have incroyable news.
The hit Netflix series is officially in production, according to cast members Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount, who have already shared their excitement—and behind-the-scenes moments—on social media.
"Did someone say Saison Quatre?!" Lily, who plays the titular lead, wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily's sake."
It appears the cast recently had their first table read for the fourth season, as Lucas—who plays Gabriel—also posted a photo of the first episode's script to his Instagram Story, and Lucien—who plays Alfie—similarly shared his character name card on Jan. 19.
Alfie supporters will be glad to see Lucien's latest post—proving his character—while broken up with Emily—will be in at least some of the upcoming season.
And as for the state of Camille and Emily's friendship after that season three bombshell? Actress Camille Razat is optimistic.
"I hope that Emily and Camille stay friends," she exclusively told E! News in Dec. 2022. "I do."
And while no official release date has been set, fans of the Parisian show may get a new season earlier than expected.
Why? The first three seasons of Emily in Paris have dropped in November and December, but the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics may have prompted the series to shoot earlier than usual—as filming will be prohibited from June to September in the French city, per the Hollywood Reporter. With that in mind, production may lead to an earlier season four release date.
But in addition to Emily in Paris, there are plenty of other highly anticipated shows debuting their newest seasons later this year. Read on for more.