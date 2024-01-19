Inside Kailyn Lowry's Journey to Becoming a Mom of 7

When it comes to parenthood, Kaitlyn Lowry is in seventh heaven.
After all, the Teen Mom 2 alum recently welcomed her twins, her sixth baby boy and first baby girl, with boyfriend Elijah Scott, making her officially a mom of seven.
Sharing the news on the Jan. 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Kailyn gushed about finally having a daughter, noting, "I'm in my girl mom era."
The 31-year-old—who is also mom to sons Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, 14 months—recalled feeling uneasy as she prepared to undergo her first C-section to deliver the twins. "I walked in and immediately looked around and said, 'I don't like this,'" she said on her podcast about the operating room. "There's so many people in there—it was like my 16 & Pregnant episode."
The Nazareth, Penn., native has taken fans along for the ride as she expanded her family over the last 15 years. After all, her pregnancy with son Isaac, whom she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera when she was 17, was documented on season two of the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant in 2010.
Soon after, she joined Teen Mom 2, which followed her life as a new mom and subsequent marriage to Javi Marroquin, with whom she welcomed Lincoln in 2023.
Two months after, finalizing her divorce from Javi in late 2016, Kailyn announced on her blog that she was expecting a third child. She later confirmed on social media that baby's father is Chris Lopez, a longtime friend and their son Lux was born in August 2017. She and Chris also share Creed, who they welcomed in July 2020.
As she grew her family, Kailyn was open with fans about the struggles she faced, sharing on Instagram in 2023 that she'd had multiple miscarriages before getting pregnant with Lux. But despite her struggles, the reality star expressed her hope to continue growing her family.
"They say when you know you're done, you know," Kailyn told E! News in 2020 after welcoming Creed, "and I just know that I'm not done."
And, in fact, she was not.
In July 2023, Lowry shared on her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama that she had privately welcomed Rio, her fifth son and her first child with Elijah. A few months later in October, Kailyn, who left Teen Mom in 2022, shared insight into her decision to keep her baby news out of the spotlight, telling People, "I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms."
Weeks later, Kailyn announced on an episode of Barely Famous that she was pregnant with twins, sharing a month later that she and Elijah were expecting a boy and a girl.
And this time, for Kailyn, it appears her family is complete.
"I got a tubal," she explained on Barely Famous Jan. 19. "They cut my tubes out."
But despite feeling confident she's done having kids, she added, "If I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it wouldn't have upset me."
