Inside Kailyn Lowry's Journey to Becoming a Mom of 7

Watch : ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins

When it comes to parenthood, Kaitlyn Lowry is in seventh heaven.

After all, the Teen Mom 2 alum recently welcomed her twins, her sixth baby boy and first baby girl, with boyfriend Elijah Scott, making her officially a mom of seven.

Sharing the news on the Jan. 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Kailyn gushed about finally having a daughter, noting, "I'm in my girl mom era."

The 31-year-old—who is also mom to sons Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, 14 months—recalled feeling uneasy as she prepared to undergo her first C-section to deliver the twins. "I walked in and immediately looked around and said, 'I don't like this,'" she said on her podcast about the operating room. "There's so many people in there—it was like my 16 & Pregnant episode."

The Nazareth, Penn., native has taken fans along for the ride as she expanded her family over the last 15 years. After all, her pregnancy with son Isaac, whom she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera when she was 17, was documented on season two of the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant in 2010.