Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Spill Details on Shocking Season 11 Love Triangle

VPR's Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney exclusively revealed details about the love triangle they’re involved in, as seen in the trailer for season 11, to E! News.

Watch: Vanderpump Rules Season 11: UNFILTERED Cast Interviews!

Three's a crowd...especially if it involves your ex.

But during filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, that's exactly the crowd exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney found themselves in when they became interested in the same woman.

And though viewers will have to wait to see exactly how everything plays out on the show, the former pair did spill some exclusive details on the love triangle no one saw coming.

"That was something I didn't, and couldn't prepare myself for," Katie told E! News exclusively at the season 11 premiere party Jan. 16. "So I just sort of got through that. It was short-lived. But it was funny, we tried to just make it not too awkward, as much as possible. But like, what do you do? I don't know."

And though in the sneak peak at the upcoming season Katie can be seen saying, "May the best man win," for Tom, it wasn't much of a competition.  

"I mean you guys, I love myself, but I'm no competition for Katie Maloney," he joked to E! on the premiere's carpet. "You know what I'm saying? I waved the white flag."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere Party

Katie and Tom were together for over a decade—which included six years of marriage—before they filed for divorce in March 2022. And while season 10 of the Bravo show showed the pair struggling to figure out their new normal as friends, the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner said they've come a long way.

"I still love Kate with all my heart," he shared. "Whenever I think of our relationship, it's still a highlight reel of all the best moments. But I still love Katie a lot—respectfully, with boundaries."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Jan. 30 in one of the most highly-anticipated seasons yet for the Bravo show.

In addition to the love triangle between Tom and Katie, the season promises the reveal and subsequent fallout from the news that Tom and costar Scheana Shay once made out, as well as the continued fallout from season 10's Scandoval—one that saw Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's decade-long relationship come to a fiery end. 

For that and more, keep reading for everything we know about Vanderpump Rules' upcoming season. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

Bravo

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Not Returning

After checking out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona in July, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss confirmed in August she is not returning for season 11. In fact, she stated that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all. 

"Oh, hell no," Raquel told Bethenny Frankel. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Instagram/@somethingabouther
Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Instagram/@martinriese
Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Pictured Together All Smiles

While they made sure to keep their distance from one another, Madix and Sandoval were photographed together for the first time since the explosive season 10 reunion.

The exes reunited for an Aug. 8 water tasting with the rest of their season 11 castmates.

Instagram
Tom Schwart'z New Look

Schwartz debuted bleach-blond hair in August.

Instagram
San Francisco Cast Trip

Season 11 culminates with a group vacation in San Francisco. Madix, Sandoval, Schwartz, Maloney, Kent, Shay, Kennedy and Lewber were all in attendance according to their Instagram Stories touring the Golden Gate bridge and other landmarks.

Instagram
Daniel Wai's Debut

Madix's man joined the cast on their season 11 trip to San Francisco and it seems he's set to make his debut on the show.

Instagram
Coordinating Couple

Madix and Wait coordinated for a night out in SF.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
That's a Wrap

On Aug. 3, Kennedy announced "that's a wrap" on season 11 with a cute pic with Lewber in San Francisco.

