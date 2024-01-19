Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Spill Details on Shocking Season 11 Love Triangle

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Season 11: UNFILTERED Cast Interviews!

Three's a crowd...especially if it involves your ex.

But during filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, that's exactly the crowd exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney found themselves in when they became interested in the same woman.

And though viewers will have to wait to see exactly how everything plays out on the show, the former pair did spill some exclusive details on the love triangle no one saw coming.

"That was something I didn't, and couldn't prepare myself for," Katie told E! News exclusively at the season 11 premiere party Jan. 16. "So I just sort of got through that. It was short-lived. But it was funny, we tried to just make it not too awkward, as much as possible. But like, what do you do? I don't know."

And though in the sneak peak at the upcoming season Katie can be seen saying, "May the best man win," for Tom, it wasn't much of a competition.

"I mean you guys, I love myself, but I'm no competition for Katie Maloney," he joked to E! on the premiere's carpet. "You know what I'm saying? I waved the white flag."