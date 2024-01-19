Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Spill Details on Shocking Season 11 Love Triangle

Three's a crowd...especially if it involves your ex.
But during filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, that's exactly the crowd exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney found themselves in when they became interested in the same woman.
And though viewers will have to wait to see exactly how everything plays out on the show, the former pair did spill some exclusive details on the love triangle no one saw coming.
"That was something I didn't, and couldn't prepare myself for," Katie told E! News exclusively at the season 11 premiere party Jan. 16. "So I just sort of got through that. It was short-lived. But it was funny, we tried to just make it not too awkward, as much as possible. But like, what do you do? I don't know."
And though in the sneak peak at the upcoming season Katie can be seen saying, "May the best man win," for Tom, it wasn't much of a competition.
"I mean you guys, I love myself, but I'm no competition for Katie Maloney," he joked to E! on the premiere's carpet. "You know what I'm saying? I waved the white flag."
Katie and Tom were together for over a decade—which included six years of marriage—before they filed for divorce in March 2022. And while season 10 of the Bravo show showed the pair struggling to figure out their new normal as friends, the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner said they've come a long way.
"I still love Kate with all my heart," he shared. "Whenever I think of our relationship, it's still a highlight reel of all the best moments. But I still love Katie a lot—respectfully, with boundaries."
Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Jan. 30 in one of the most highly-anticipated seasons yet for the Bravo show.
In addition to the love triangle between Tom and Katie, the season promises the reveal and subsequent fallout from the news that Tom and costar Scheana Shay once made out, as well as the continued fallout from season 10's Scandoval—one that saw Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's decade-long relationship come to a fiery end.
For that and more, keep reading for everything we know about Vanderpump Rules' upcoming season.