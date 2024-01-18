Why Penélope Cruz Isn't Worried About Aging Ahead of Her 50th Birthday

Watch : Penelope Cruz Calls Director Pedro Almodovar a "Magical Being"

Penélope Cruz is a woman on top of her game.

Ahead of celebrating her 50th birthday in April, the Blow actress opened up about why she's embracing her age more than ever before.

"You know why I don't worry about that?" she told Elle in an interview published Jan. 18. "Because people have been asking me about age since I was twentysomething."

In fact, Penélope admitted she was "bothered" about aging back then. However, it's not something she fusses over these days.

"Now, it makes more sense, to discuss turning 50," she continued. "It's a huge, beautiful thing, and I really want to celebrate that with all my friends. It means I'm here and I'm healthy, and it's a reason to have a party."