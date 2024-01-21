Inside Gisele Bündchen's Parenting Journey After Tom Brady Divorce

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Reveals "Pushback" From Her Kids Amid Tom Brady Divorce

For Gisele Bündchen, family will always come first.

That's why the supermodel is adamant on passing down the important values she learned from her own mother to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with ex Tom Brady.

"You are where you come from," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Jan. 17. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."

Although she admittedly sometimes get "pushback" from the children, Gisele believes that, in the end, "I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

And part of Gisele's parenting style is teaching her kids the importance of family. "Time is the most important thing you have—it's your biggest currency," Gisele told E! News in December, noting that the key to wellness is "spending the time with people that you love."

"Because that brings joy," she added. "You can't forget the joy."