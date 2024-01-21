Inside Gisele Bündchen's Parenting Journey After Tom Brady Divorce

For Gisele Bündchen, family will always come first.
That's why the supermodel is adamant on passing down the important values she learned from her own mother to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with ex Tom Brady.
"You are where you come from," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Jan. 17. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."
Although she admittedly sometimes get "pushback" from the children, Gisele believes that, in the end, "I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."
And part of Gisele's parenting style is teaching her kids the importance of family. "Time is the most important thing you have—it's your biggest currency," Gisele told E! News in December, noting that the key to wellness is "spending the time with people that you love."
"Because that brings joy," she added. "You can't forget the joy."
Gisele is also raising her kids to look at the world with gratitude. As Tom—who she divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage—shared in a separate E! News interview last year, "Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."
"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," said Tom, who is also dad to 16-year-old son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective."
In fact, Gisele didn't let her divorce from the retired NFL player affect her close bond with Jack. In August, the 43-year-old wrote to the teen in an Instagram post, "I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!"
And nearly four months later, Gisele marveled at how her "little sunshine" daughter continues to spread light into the family. "I am so proud of you in every way," she in a birthday tribute to Vivian. "Thank you for making my life so much brighter!"
As for Benny, she described him as "sweetest boy" with the "biggest heart."
"I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday," she wrote on Instagram in honor of his Dec. 8 birthday. "Te amo muito."
For more of Gisele's model mom moments, keep reading.