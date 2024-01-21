Inside Gisele Bündchen's Parenting Journey After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen recently shared that she gets "pushback" from son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, following her divorce from Tom Brady. Here is how the exes are co-parenting their kids.

Jan 21, 2024
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Reveals "Pushback" From Her Kids Amid Tom Brady Divorce

For Gisele Bündchen, family will always come first.

That's why the supermodel is adamant on passing down the important values she learned from her own mother to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with ex Tom Brady.

"You are where you come from," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Jan. 17. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."

Although she admittedly sometimes get "pushback" from the children, Gisele believes that, in the end, "I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

And part of Gisele's parenting style is teaching her kids the importance of family. "Time is the most important thing you have—it's your biggest currency," Gisele told E! News in December, noting that the key to wellness is "spending the time with people that you love."

"Because that brings joy," she added. "You can't forget the joy."

Gisele is also raising her kids to look at the world with gratitude. As Tom—who she divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage—shared in a separate E! News interview last year, "Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

 

Instagram / Tom Brady

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," said Tom, who is also dad to 16-year-old son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective."

In fact, Gisele didn't let her divorce from the retired NFL player affect her close bond with Jack. In August, the 43-year-old wrote to the teen in an Instagram post, "I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!"

And nearly four months later, Gisele marveled at how her "little sunshine" daughter continues to spread light into the family. "I am so proud of you in every way," she in a birthday tribute to Vivian. "Thank you for making my life so much brighter!"

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

As for Benny, she described him as "sweetest boy" with the "biggest heart."

"I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday," she wrote on Instagram in honor of his Dec. 8 birthday. "Te amo muito."

For more of Gisele's model mom moments, keep reading.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Music to Her Ears

Gisele Bündchen is showered with kisses from son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, who she shares with Tom Brady.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sun's Out

The trio gets silly during a beach vacation.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Smiles

Gisele and her kids share a laugh.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Like Mother, Like Daughter

It looks like Vivian has inherited her mama's love of yoga.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Football Star

Benjamin, who is following his dad's footsteps into football, receives a kiss from his mom after a game.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Snuggle Season

There's nothing more heartwarming than a mother-daughter snuggle.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Grown Up

Gisele proves her son's all grown up with this photo of the two back-to-back.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Chasing Waterfalls

Gisele and Vivian share a cute moment during a 2023 vacation to Brazil.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sleepover With Mom

The supermodel gets a sweet wake-up call from her daughter.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Yoga Buddies

Gisele and Benjamin practice yoga by the beach.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

The Sweetest Thing

A mother's kiss is sweeter than a popsicle. 

Instagram
Kisses

Gisele sneaks in a kiss after her son gives her a piece of his artwork as a gift.

Instagram
My Little Pony

Gisele and Benjamin takes the horses for a walk down the trail.

Instagram
Soccer Mom

Gisele gets into the spirit by cheering on her favorite team and holding onto daughter Vivian.

 

Instagram
Lake Viewing

Gisele shows her daughter the beauty of the natural outdoors.

 

Instagram
Beach Babes

Gisele and the kids enjoy a nice day by the beach.

Instagram
Story Time

Benjamin appears engrossed as his mother reads him a story.

 

Instagram
Recess

The whole family lets loose together and has fun playing.

Instagram
Sunset Session

Benjamin is clearly a yoga enthusiast as he hangs with his mom on the beach at sunset.

Instagram
Game Night

Gisele and the kids make sure to support their dad during his big football game.

Instagram
Reaching for the Sky

Vivian tries to imitate her mother's every move during a yoga session.

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Gisele lifts her little one up into the air during a carefree beach day.

Instagram
Mom Chic

Even when she's getting her makeup done and breastfeeding her baby, Gisele looks stylish as ever.

Instagram

Namaste

Gisele shares her love of a healthy lifestyle by leading Vivian in an outdoor yoga session.

Instagram
Baby Yoga

Gisele loves doing everything with her kids, even involving them in her fitness routine.

Instagram

Finding Nirvana

Vivian attempts her best yoga pose next to her mother.

Instagram
Multitasking Mama

Gisele makes it look so easy being a mom.

Instagram
Stylish Duo

Gisele and Benjamin make a stylish duo with her chic shades and his cool hat.

