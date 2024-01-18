Why Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Care What You Think About Letting Her 10-Month-Old Watch TV

Kaley Cuoco knows "some people are going to hate" her for allowing her 10-month-old daughter Matilda to have screen time. But she explained why it works for her family.

Kaley Cuoco doesn't have eight simple rules when it comes to parenting.

Instead, she's going with the flow as she raises 10-month-old daughter Matilda with her partner Tom Pelphrey. But there's one decision she's made that just might ruffle feathers: She let's her daughter have screen time.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care," Kaley told USA Today in an interview published Jan. 17. "My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

If anything, the new mom said these are the moments she cherishes with her little one.

"It's actually been cool to go back and watch some of these Disney movies," the Big Bang Theory star admitted. "Some of them are so new that I've never even seen them. So I'm experiencing this whole thing with her."

Of course, the 38-year-old knows every parent allows their infants to do different things.

"There's maybe the next mom who doesn't want them to watch TV," she noted, "and that's fine, too. But that definitely works for us."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

While Kaley isn't afraid to share insight into her motherhood journey, she's not one to dish out tips to her expectant friends.

"My advice is don't take any advice because every kid is different," the 8 Simple Rules alum explained. "What my kid needs is not what your kid needs, and our household is different than yours, and it's survival."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As she put it, "You do what you can do."

And for Kaley, that can sometimes mean letting Matilda have screen time.

"If she's going crazy, and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes," she said. "To me, that's wonderful."

With that, keep reading to see all of Kaley's adorable family moments with her daughter and partner.

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Matilda's First Thanksgiving

Kaley Kuoco shared this pic of herself and Tom Pelphrey with their daughter Matilda, 7 months, as they celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a family of three (and prepare for Christmas).

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Welcome to the World

Kaley cuddled her baby girl following her arrival on March 30, 2023.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

And Baby Makes Three

"How it’s going!" the Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram shortly after Matilda's birth. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey, eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Happy Family

Tom captioned this smiley family photo with a quote from poet Rumi, reading, “Be with those who help your being.”

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Must Love Dogs

The more, the merrier! Kaley and Tom were joined by their beloved dogs during this adorable cuddle session with Matilda.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Snuggle Squad

"Tildy and our dogs were instant besties," Kaley wrote on Instagram, "especially her and Opal, who is pretty much Tildy's shadow these days!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

All Smiles

Little Matilda flashed a sweet smile during playtime with mom.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kisses for Dad

Kaley gave Tom a sweet smooch during a family day out.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Mirror, Mirror

Tildy was dressed to impress on her first Father's Day with dad Tom.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Sweet Smooches

Kaley shared a precious moment with her baby girl during some mother-daughter time.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Look of Love

"Matilda’s mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom," Tom captioned this photo of the duo, adding that their baby girl "is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are."

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Matilda proved she takes after Kaley in this silly selfie.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Daddy's Girl

Kaley captioned this father-daughter snap of Tom and Tildy: "You are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart , and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!"

