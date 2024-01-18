Why Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Care What You Think About Letting Her 10-Month-Old Watch TV

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Wanted To "Strangle" Woman After Being Mom-Shamed

Kaley Cuoco doesn't have eight simple rules when it comes to parenting.

Instead, she's going with the flow as she raises 10-month-old daughter Matilda with her partner Tom Pelphrey. But there's one decision she's made that just might ruffle feathers: She let's her daughter have screen time.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care," Kaley told USA Today in an interview published Jan. 17. "My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

If anything, the new mom said these are the moments she cherishes with her little one.

"It's actually been cool to go back and watch some of these Disney movies," the Big Bang Theory star admitted. "Some of them are so new that I've never even seen them. So I'm experiencing this whole thing with her."

Of course, the 38-year-old knows every parent allows their infants to do different things.

"There's maybe the next mom who doesn't want them to watch TV," she noted, "and that's fine, too. But that definitely works for us."