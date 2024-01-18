Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Speaking Out Against Upcoming Biopic Starring Pauly Shore

Watch : Richard Simmons' Rep Shares Rare Update on His Birthday

Richard Simmons would rather his life not be a movie.

Following news that Pauly Shore will star in an upcoming biopic about his life, the fitness guru expressed his disappointment over the project.

"Hi Everybody!" Simmons wrote on his verified Facebook account Jan. 17. "You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read."

In fact, the 75-year-old stressed his desire to stay out of the spotlight.

"I no longer have a manager and I no longer have a publicist," Simmons' post—his first in over a year–continues. "I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."

The biopic—which is in development at Warner Bros. subsidiary The Wolper Organization—was confirmed earlier that same day but never confirmed Simmons' involvement or support.