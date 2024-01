Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi and More Score 2024 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Ariana DeBose Speaks Out About Viral BAFTAs Rap

Pour yourself a cup of tea, because the BAFTA nominations for film are finally here.

This year, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Naomi Ackie were tapped to announce the nominees on Jan. 18 for the British award show's film categories, and what an impressive roundup it was.

For those who have been tuned into award season so far, it should come as no surprise that Oppenheimer took the top spot with a total of 13 nominations. But rather than the usual "Barbenheimer" face off that has come to be expected this year, the Christopher Nolan-led film is actually followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, which earned 11 total nods.

Instead, Greta Gerwig's Barbie only earned a total of five nominations—though left out of the Best Film and Director categories, the film earned individual nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Leading Actress and Supporting Actor categories in addition to design and screenplay nominations.

Other actors to have earned nods for their roles were Emma Stone for Poor Things, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike for Saltburn and The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa.