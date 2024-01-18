Melissa Rivers Reveals How Joan Rivers Would've Felt About Ozempic Craze

Joan Rivers' influence lives on.
The Fashion Police host, who died in 2014 at age 81, is sadly not around to experience Hollywood's current fads, but daughter Melissa Rivers is giving insight into what the comedian might have thought—especially regarding celebrities' newfound interest in Ozempic.
"She would have thought Ozempic was the greatest thing since sliced bread," Melissa joked to People in a Jan. 17 interview. "Her two least favorite things were diet and exercise, so if she could find a way to avoid both? Awesome."
"But she would have been very excited by body acceptance," Melissa added. "That would have actually made her really happy."
During her life as a fashion commentator, Joan was conscious of her weight, joking with E! News in 2013 that her idea of cardio is running "to the bakery."
"I never eat more than six donuts at the time," she quipped. "My dogs look just like me—we all waddle down the street, so awful."
But these days, Hollywood has embraced a new weight loss trend: Ozempic, with stars like Tracy Morgan and Oprah Winfrey opening up about taking the injectable medication.
The injectable medication—approved to assist with type 2 diabetes—has become a popular weight loss tool, even leading to a shortage of the drug according to NBC News.
However, Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk previously told E! News in a statement that the drug is "not approved for chronic weight management" and emphasized that it's intended to treat type 2 diabetes in adults.
Still, celebs aren't shy about taking it, although some of them have shared words of caution. For example, Sharon Osbourne doesn't regret taking the drug, but did tell the Daily Mail, "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous."
