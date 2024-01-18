Melissa Rivers Reveals How Joan Rivers Would've Felt About Ozempic Craze

Watch : Joan Rivers' 90th Birthday Tribute & Her Love for Ryan Gosling

Joan Rivers' influence lives on.

The Fashion Police host, who died in 2014 at age 81, is sadly not around to experience Hollywood's current fads, but daughter Melissa Rivers is giving insight into what the comedian might have thought—especially regarding celebrities' newfound interest in Ozempic.

"She would have thought Ozempic was the greatest thing since sliced bread," Melissa joked to People in a Jan. 17 interview. "Her two least favorite things were diet and exercise, so if she could find a way to avoid both? Awesome."

"But she would have been very excited by body acceptance," Melissa added. "That would have actually made her really happy."

During her life as a fashion commentator, Joan was conscious of her weight, joking with E! News in 2013 that her idea of cardio is running "to the bakery."

"I never eat more than six donuts at the time," she quipped. "My dogs look just like me—we all waddle down the street, so awful."