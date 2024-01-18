Kylie Jenner's New Pink Hair Is Proof She's Back in Her King Kylie Era

Watch : Kylie Jenner’s PINK HAIR Proves King Kylie Is Back

Kylie Jenner is thinking pink.

The Kardashians star got her fans feeling nostalgic when she debuted a new rosy hairstyle reminiscent of her teen days.

In the photos posted to Instagram on Jan. 16, Kylie swapped her signature dark locks for blush-colored tresses as she posed in her car.

The makeup mogul caption her post, "hiiiii remember me," a cheeky nod to what fans called her "King Kylie" era.

Naturally, the look reminded fans of when Kylie used to switch up her hair color more often, rocking yellow, purple and—most notably—blue. Kylie last showed off a pink ‘do in 2020, when she wore a long wig to a birthday party for pal Victoria Villarroel.

"King kylie returning is proof the earth is infact healing," a fan wrote on IG, while another commenter quipped, "KING KYLIE. IM DECEASED."

During the regal era, she was emerging as a star in her own right, ultimately launching her Kylie Cosmetics empire in November 2015. At the time, she was dating rapper Tyga, who also loves a royal title, even naming his 11-year-old son with Blac Chyna King Cairo.