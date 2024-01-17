Ryan Gosling Shares How Eva Mendes Makes His Dreams Come True

Ryan Gosling crazy, stupid loves the movies.
After all, while accepting the the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he reflected on all movies have given him.
"I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes," Ryan told the crowd at the Jan. 13 event. "I have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream."
The Barbie star—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, with the Hitch actress—continued, "So the way I see it, there's no way I've contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me. But the idea that I might've given something back to the thing that has given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express."
Ryan and Eva first met on the set of 2012's A Place Beyond the Pines and while they have kept their romance out of the spotlight, they have both gushed about the movie that brought them together.
While admitting he's interested in sharing the screen with Eva once more, Ryan told E! News while on the festival red carpet, "That was the greatest experience I had making a film, so I hope so."
And despite keeping their decade-long romance out of the public eye, the La La Land star and Eva have made it clear they're each other's No. 1 fan. Take, for example, the "E" necklace Ryan, 43, wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie last summer.
As for Eva, she's made it clear she can't get Kenough of her man's work, sending a whole lot of support his way on social media. After Ryan's shocked reaction to "I'm Just Ken" picking up a Critics Choice Award went viral, the 49-year-old shared the moment on Instagram Jan. 15. And she made her feelings very clear by captioning the post, "I LOVE HIM!!!!"
