Ryan Gosling Shares How Eva Mendes Makes His Dreams Come True

Watch : Eva Mendes PROVES She's Ryan Gosling's No. 1 Fan With Barbie T-Shirt

Ryan Gosling crazy, stupid loves the movies.

After all, while accepting the the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he reflected on all movies have given him.

"I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes," Ryan told the crowd at the Jan. 13 event. "I have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream."

The Barbie star—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, with the Hitch actress—continued, "So the way I see it, there's no way I've contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me. But the idea that I might've given something back to the thing that has given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express."

Ryan and Eva first met on the set of 2012's A Place Beyond the Pines and while they have kept their romance out of the spotlight, they have both gushed about the movie that brought them together.