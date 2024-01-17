Prince William Postpones Duties Amid Kate Middleton’s Recovery From Stomach Surgery

Amid Kate Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery, Prince William will halt his official duties to focus on caring for children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Watch: Kate Middleton Hospitalized Following Abdominal Surgery

Prince William is standing by Kate Middleton's side amid her recovery. 

Following Kensington Palace's announcement that the Princess of Wales is in the hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, a Palace source told NBC News that the Prince of Wales will postpone a "number of engagements." 

Britain's future king, 41, will not continue any of his official duties during his wife's hospital stay and immediately following her return home, according to the source. Until then, he will focus on the care of the couple's three children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. 

Kensington Palace shared in a Jan. 17 statement that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would remain out of the spotlight amid a lengthy recovery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the Palace shared in its statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." (This year, Easter will take place on March 31.) 

And Kate, 42, who was admitted to the London Clinic on Jan. 16, also requested privacy as she heals. 

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement continued. "She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." 

Kensington Palace subsequently confirmed to NBC News that her condition was non-cancerous. 

However, she's not the only royal currently on a health journey. Not long after Kensington Palace spoke about the 42-year-old's surgery, Buckingham Palace shared King Charles III was set to undergo his own procedure over an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement noted. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Read on for more recent news from the royals. 

