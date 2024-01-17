Prince William Postpones Duties Amid Kate Middleton’s Recovery From Stomach Surgery

Watch : Kate Middleton Hospitalized Following Abdominal Surgery

Prince William is standing by Kate Middleton's side amid her recovery.

Following Kensington Palace's announcement that the Princess of Wales is in the hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, a Palace source told NBC News that the Prince of Wales will postpone a "number of engagements."

Britain's future king, 41, will not continue any of his official duties during his wife's hospital stay and immediately following her return home, according to the source. Until then, he will focus on the care of the couple's three children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kensington Palace shared in a Jan. 17 statement that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would remain out of the spotlight amid a lengthy recovery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the Palace shared in its statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." (This year, Easter will take place on March 31.)