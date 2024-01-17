Kate Middleton Hospitalized After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton is taking time out of the public eye to focus on her health.
According to a Jan. 17 statement from Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales was "admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery."
"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the Palace continued. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
And while Kate "appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the royal family member "hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality" for her and Prince Williams' children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—as possible.
Kensington Palace also noted that Kate wants her medical information to remain private and updates will only be shared with the public when "there is significant new information."
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the statement concluded. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."
No additional information on her health has been shared at this time.
Kate's hospitalization comes just days after she turned 42, with the help of her family.
King Charles III, Kate's father-in-law, even paid tribute to her on Instagram Jan. 9, writing, "Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!"
In fact, according to Vanity Fair, Kate had a "low-key" birthday celebration with her loved ones, featuring a "special birthday tea and a homemade cake."