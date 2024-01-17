Snuggle up With the BaubleBar Blanket Everyone Has on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You may think it's always warm and sunny in California, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were shivering in the cold at Crystal Kung-Minkoff's Taco Tuesday event. Thankfully, she had chic BaubleBar blankets to keep all of her guests warm until they moved the gathering inside.
At first, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me since that one blanket seemed to be in every scene. Then, I hit rewind and pause, realizing that each guest had their own BaubleBar blanket with their first initial on it. Kyle Richards had a BaubleBar On Repeat Custom Blanket with the letter "K" all over. Her sister Kim Richards was there too. Denise Richards and Dorit Kemsley were drama-free, sharing a "D" monogrammed blanket. Of course, there was drama— so much drama that the event took up two episodes.
Let's forget about the arguments and focus on the coziness. Pamper yourself with the blanket that Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Kyle, Kim, Crystal, Denise, and Dorit used on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
These are also a thoughtful gift. PS, they ship immediately, which is rare for personalized gifts.
BaubleBar On Repeat Custom Blanket
These super-soft blankets are available in 4 color combinations and 2 sizes. And, of course, 26 letters. They ship immediately, which comes in clutch for gift shopping. It gets even better though: they're machine-washable!
More BaubleBar Blankets
BaubleBar Letter Together Custom Blanket
Go for a simple, yet chic, blanket with one of these initial-adorned styles. You can also get one in olive green. There are 2 sizes to choose from. This BaubleBar blanket is ready to ship immediately.
BaubleBar Takes A Village Kids' Custom Blanket
Yes, this is officially a kids blanket, but this cheerful design is a great addition to any home. There are 3 sizes and 2 colors to choose from. This is one of the BaubleBar blankets that's ready to ship.
BaubleBar In The Bag Custom Blanket
Get personal with one of these comfy customized blankets. Everyone will know which blanket is yours! There are 14 colorways to choose from.
BaubleBar Flip It And Reverse It Custom Blanket
Chic meets custom with the neutral-hued BaubleBar Flip It And Reverse It Custom Blanket.
BaubleBar Ombre Name Custom Blanket
Gift your loved ones a personalized ombre blanket. This one comes in 6 colors.
BaubleBar NFL Custom Blanket
Cheer on your favorite football team with a personalized NFL blanket.
BaubleBar Flip It And Reverse It Custom Blanket
A classic monogram will never go out of style.
Which BaubleBar blanket was on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members used the BaubleBar On Repeat Custom Blankets at the Taco Tuesday event.
How do you wash a BaubleBar blanket?
BaubleBar blankets are machine-washable and they don't shrink or fade in the wash. Wash with cold water and tumble dry on low. Do not use bleach.
How long do BaubleBar blankets take to ship?
Some BaubleBar blankets are available to ship immediately, including the BaubleBar On Repeat Custom Blanket, BaubleBar Letter Together Custom Blanket, BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket, and the BaubleBar Takes A Village Kids' Custom Blanket. The other customized BaubleBar blankets are ready to ship in 3 weeks.
How much is BaubleBar shipping?
Baublebar offers free standard shipping on all United States orders at and above $75. This applies to the total amount paid after discounts are applied and before taxes. Orders below $75 will be charged a fee for shipping and handling.
