What Pedro Pascal Had to Say About Kieran Culkin at Emmys

Pedro Pascal knows how to get the last of our laughs.
One week after Kieran Culkin took a playful jab at The Last of Us star while accepting a Golden Globe, Pedro continued the bit by revealing the true cause of his recent shoulder injury while presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2023 Emmys.
"A lot of people have been asking about my arm, it's actually my shoulder," the 48-year-old—who has been rocking a sling throughout the last several award season events—said on the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Jan. 15. "And I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--t out of me."
The crowd erupted into laughter and the cameras cut to the Succession star, who stoically looked into the camera before Pedro continued presenting the nominees, and ultimately gave the award to Kieran's costar Matthew Macfadyen.
The actors' fake feud began at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7 when the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World star called out Pedro during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Series—for which he was nominated alongside The Game of Thrones star.
"Suck it, Pedro," the 41-year-old—who also took home the hardware for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys—said as he began his acceptance speech. "Sorry, mine."
While the now-frequent category mates' back-and-forth has been a welcome bit throughout award season so far, Kieran, of course, did not actually beat up Pedro. The Narcos star has previously said his shoulder injury was the result of a fall.
"Be careful," he warned on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes in a video captured by the Associated Press. "It can happen to anybody."
And although this back and forth is certainly a memorable aspect from the 2023 Emmys, there were a lot more surprises, special moments, and wins. Read on to see every star who was honored: