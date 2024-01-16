What Pedro Pascal Had to Say About Kieran Culkin at Emmys

The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal continued his ongoing "feud” with frequent category mate Succession’s Kieran Culkin at the 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15.

Watch: 2023 Emmys Recap: Must-See Moments & Emotional Wins!

Pedro Pascal knows how to get the last of our laughs. 

One week after Kieran Culkin took a playful jab at The Last of Us star while accepting a Golden Globe, Pedro continued the bit by revealing the true cause of his recent shoulder injury while presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2023 Emmys.

"A lot of people have been asking about my arm, it's actually my shoulder," the 48-year-old—who has been rocking a sling throughout the last several award season events—said on the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Jan. 15. "And I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--t out of me." 

The crowd erupted into laughter and the cameras cut to the Succession star, who stoically looked into the camera before Pedro continued presenting the nominees, and ultimately gave the award to Kieran's costar Matthew Macfadyen

The actors' fake feud began at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7 when the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World star called out Pedro during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Series—for which he was nominated alongside The Game of Thrones star. 

"Suck it, Pedro," the 41-year-old—who also took home the hardware for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys—said as he began his acceptance speech. "Sorry, mine." 

While the now-frequent category mates' back-and-forth has been a welcome bit throughout award season so far, Kieran, of course, did not actually beat up Pedro. The Narcos star has previously said his shoulder injury was the result of a fall.

"Be careful," he warned on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes in a video captured by the Associated Press. "It can happen to anybody." 

And although this back and forth is certainly a memorable aspect from the 2023 Emmys, there were a lot more surprises, special moments, and wins. Read on to see every star who was honored:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
WINNER: Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
WINNER: The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

