Game On: See the Sprawling Cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 10 Years Later

Just a few weeks ago, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunited—virtually, of course—to play a role in making the actual world a better place.

A few people couldn't make it, but otherwise Michael Cera and director Edgar Wright were joined by almost the whole ensemble at a table read to benefit Water for People, which works to bring clean water and sanitation solutions to communities in need around the globe.

The timing, though mid-pandemic, was otherwise opportune, leading up to the 10th anniversary of the quirky action comedy based on a series of Canadian graphic novels and starring Cera as musician Scott. Not exactly known for his initiative, he nevertheless sets off on an epic quest to achieve the holy millennial grail of a record contract and his new girlfriend's respect—one level at a time, video game-style, battling his sweetheart's exes and his own self-defeating tendencies along the way.

"Clearly we're all exactly the same and the world hasn't changed a bit," Wright observed cheekily before the read, put together by Entertainment Weekly, got underway.